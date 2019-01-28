Active kids learn better. When kids are active, they focus more, think more clearly, react to stress more calmly and perform and behave better in class. The US Department of Health and Human Services’ 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans show that kids ages 6 to 17 years who are physically active improve cognitive function and have heathier weight, lower cardiovascular risk and fewer symptoms of depression.
“The American Heart Association has always supported increased physical activity in children and adolescents because physical activity is an important part of a heart healthy lifestyle,” said Dr. Stephen Daniels, professor and chair of the department of pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. “Physical activity has a number of benefits including prevention of obesity, diabetes and hypertension. It also has a beneficial effect on brain health and is associated with improved school performance. It is important for children to find physical activity that they enjoy doing and dance is a great form of aerobic activity that many kids love.”
With a common interest in influencing those positive health outcomes, the American Heart Association and the American Dance Movement initiated a national collaboration. Through the Association’s Kids Heart Challenge, students across the nation will receive specially-designed content, created to be integrated into existing classroom lesson plans, using dance as one way to motivate students to make healthier life choices.
“The Kids Heart Challenge is designed to address what matters most to educators and parents – preparing kids for success by supporting their physical and emotional well-being,” said Tanya Edwards, the Association’s executive vice president of community health and development. “Because dance is universally fun and engaging, it is an excellent way to get students moving toward a heart-healthy life. We are especially excited to work with Nigel Lythgoe and Adam Shankman, both respected and recognized names in the dance world, and their foundation, to create a unique and valuable experience for students and teachers alike.”
More information about Kids Heart Challenge is available online at heart.org/kidsheartchallenge. Educators and Kids Heart Challenge coordinators may also join the new Kids Heart Challenge Facebook group to share stories, best practices and event successes. To learn more about other school programs, or to make a donation to the American Heart Association, please visit www.heart.org.
