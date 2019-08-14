I still find it interesting how addresses of people in the news are used. Today, Aug. 13, tells us an animal hoarder's address on the front page. This is important to the people of Highlands County and worthy of branding this criminal for life, I'm sure.
Also, on the same front page is another article of interest. Arrests made in drive-by shooting in "the area of Tulane Drive and Hal McRae Boulevard." This article of real physical danger to citizens of our county had no addresses to give heads-up to people close to people running around with guns. We were told the history of the arrested, history of the scene where the gun was found and color and brand of weapons. All of this is enough to make readers peak concern for safety in our county.
So much information but nothing of where these armed and dangerous criminal types live.
Both articles had crimes but one had results of court actions while the other was police responses to crimes not proven yet. Now the "potential" criminals will be invisible until convictions and citizens will remain ignorant of deadly danger that might be in their neighborhood. Two dangers in Highlands, but the deadly danger goes invisible.
We read of how potentially dangerous it is to hide dangerous people from society, from mass murderers, but nothing changes. Danger still goes invisible.
James Bell
Sebring
Editor's note: The address "in the area of Tulane Drive and Hal McRae Boulevard" was not noted because the shooting incident did not take place at a specific address. The victims were walking down the street, not standing in a residential yard.
