Daniel Rolland Evers, age 78, of Avon Park, FL, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on June 5, 1940 to Daniel Albert Rolland and Mariam Mildred (Walters) Evers in Metropolis, Illinois. After working for the FBI from 1959-1964, he began working for State Farm Insurance. In 1969, he moved from Terre Haute, Indiana to Highlands County where he continued his work in insurance. Eventually, he was owner and operator of Dan Evers State Farm Insurance in Avon Park, Florida. Dan’s life was one of caring and commitment to his family, his business and his community. He has been a member of the Sebring Rotary since 1970, vice chairman of the Young Republican Party of Highlands County from 1970-1972, served on the board of South Florida Community College from 1972-1978, the board of Avon Park Historical Society in 2012, the board of Cornerstone Christian Academy 2011-2016, chairman of the board for United Methodist Church for eight years where he also served on their finance committee, and a member of the Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church where he has also served on the church’s finance committee since 2010. Dan loved the Lord, traveling with his family, working at his office, and working in the yard. He loved his church family and enjoyed reading the Bible with his favorite Book being John.
Dan is survived by his wife, Jeanna L. Wells Evers of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Cindy Evers (Mike) Cobb of Avon Park, Florida; step-sons, Colton Brock and Taylor Brock, both of Avon Park, Florida; sisters, Sue Evers Sumner and Ann Evers (Charlie) Eichorn, both of Metropolis, Illinois; grandchildren, Dana M. Cobb of Lakeland, Florida, and Mandy E. Cobb (Donnie) Thompson and Mason (Kayley) Cobb, both of Avon Park, Florida; and great-grandchildren, Krew Cobb, Kye Cobb and Kanon Cobb.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with Rev. George Hall officiating. He will be laid to rest in Bougainvillea Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church Building Fund, 2600 N. Highlands Blvd., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
