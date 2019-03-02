SEBRING — Even long-standing historic and patriotic organizations can let loose once in a while, and the local chapter of the DAR showed that.
At its Stepping into Spring Luncheon Saturday, Feb. 23, the Patriots Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution did a silly dance, played along with jokes and even tried a bit of juggling with Toby’s Clowns.
The event serves as an annual fundraiser for the chapter, said Jayne Schriver, Regent of the chapter. The lunch drew 200 people who nearly cleaned out volunteers of the pay-to-play silent auction bid tickets for “Opportunity Baskets” of fine food and gifts.
Last year, according to P.J. Steeby, event chair, the event raised $3,200 each time, all of which goes back into the community in the form of scholarships for local students.
This event and others, Steeby said, raised enough to give five $1,000 scholarships this year to students in Highlands and Hardee counties.
The chapter also supports five separate Jr. ROTC units in area high schools, Steeby said.
Members also donate, nationally, almost 19 million service hours in schools and hospitals, said Florida State Regent Dawn Crumly Lemongello, who joined the event last Saturday.
The highlight of the lunch came with the arrival of a gaggle of Toby’s Clowns, to entertain and enjoin the audience in some fun.
“String Bean,” tall and lanky, taught one guest — Dana Holloman of Delta Kappa Gamma sorority — how to juggle.
They started with one ball, moved to two and then upped it to three.
Then String Bean had her try 13, or rather 12, after he dropped one.
It was pretty easy for him, with the balls glued together in groups of four.
Other comedy routines included “Homer” offering a taste of “soup” from what his wife was cooking — if it was soup — bringing up volunteers to dance to “I’m a Little Teapot” and later getting the whole room involved in a silly dance.
“Silly Willy” and “Fluffy” invited men from the HODAR table — the Husbands of the Daughters of the American Revolution — to help them hold up their phone line so they could hear each other.
Mike Schriver, Harold Day and Edward Colina volunteered to help.
“Fluffy” asked if “Silly Willy” had caught any fish.
“No,” he said, “but I’ve got three suckers on the line.”
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., serves as a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s organization to promote patriotism, preservation of American history and ensuring the nation’s future through better childhood and adolescent education.
Membership is for women at least 18 years old who can trace their lineage directly to someone involved in the United States of America struggle for independence.
Toby’s Clowns, since 1993, has brought smiles to people in Highlands County and around the world.
Keith “Toby” Stokes began his career as a Shriner clown. His American Clown School has graduated more than 1,500 clowns.
In 2010, he opened The American Clown Museum in Lake Placid, the only of its kind in the United States.
