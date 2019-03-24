David Hobbs, multi-faceted racer and colorful TV commentator for nearly four decades, will be honored by the Road Racing Drivers Club at the “RRDC Evening with David Hobbs Presented by Firestone” in Long Beach, Calif., on Thursday, April 11. This is the RRDC’s 11th consecutive annual banquet honoring auto racing’s most influential leaders and icons, and will be held prior to the 45th Annual Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.
Previous honorees were Dan Gurney, Parnelli Jones, Roger Penske, Jim Hall, Brian Redman, Mario Andretti, Bobby Unser, George Follmer, Emerson Fittipaldi and Johnny Rutherford. These “RRDC Evenings” are acknowledged as one of the highlights of the auto-racing social calendar, drawing fans and luminaries from all forms of motorsports.
The Firestone brand will return as presenting sponsor of the RRDC banquet for the 10th consecutive year.
“We’ve been privileged to receive continued support from Firestone for the RRDC’s Long Beach dinner for the past decade,” said RRDC President Bobby Rahal. “Firestone has an unrivaled heritage in motorsports dating back to the first Indy 500 in 1911. We always welcome Firestone’s support, and salute the brand’s long-standing success and contributions to the sport.”
The dinner’s proceeds will help support the RRDC’s young driver initiatives, including its groundbreaking SAFEisFAST.com program and the Team USA Scholarship, which the RRDC has backed since 1997 and has been providing opportunities for talented young American race-car drivers since 1990. The Mark Donohue Foundation, a 501(C)(3) tax-exempt organization, was recently formed to further support the SAFEisFAST.com initiative. Information about the Foundation can be found on the RRDC’s website www.RRDC.org.
Born in Leamington Spa, U.K., in 1939, Hobbs is one of motor racing’s most remarkable all-rounders. In a 31-year driving career, “Hobbo,” as he’s known to friends and fans, raced in almost every imaginable category: endurance sports racers, touring cars, Formula 1, Formula 5000, IndyCar, IMSA, Trans-Am, Can-Am and even NASCAR. On top of that he has been a television commentator in the U.S. for nearly 40 years, bringing wit and wisdom to the screen most recently as part of NBC’s Formula 1 team.
His racing career began in his mum’s Morris Oxford in 1959, and he went on to set a British closed-course speed record of 167.5 mph driving the then-secret Jaguar XJ13 in 1967, a record that lasted for 19 years. He then claimed the 1971 Formula 5000 championship and the 1983 SCCA Trans-Am Championship.
He’s raced in the 1993 U.S. Fastmasters Championship, at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Indy 500, led the 1976 Daytona 500, and debuted in Formula 1 in 1966, competing on that circuit for several years.
As a TV commentator, Hobbs began his on-air career with CBS in 1976, covering 17 consecutive Daytona 500 broadcasts, then moved to the Speed Channel network to cover Formula 1, Le Mans, Trans-Am, World Sports Car, etc. Most recently he was with NBC Sports co-hosting live coverage of Formula 1 races from 2013-17.
In 2018, his book, “Hobbo: Motor Racer, Motor Mouth,” co-authored with Andrew Marriott, was published, which Hobbs has been promoting through book signings around the country. He opened David Hobbs Honda in 1987 in Milwaukee, Wis., which is managed by his eldest son Gregg. Hobbs and wife Margaret (“Mags”) live in Vero Beach, Fla., and Elkhart Lake, Wis.
“David is such an icon of the sport here in the U.S., you’d never know he was an Englishman,” said Rahal. “His career spans nearly 40 years of entertaining us on the small screen, not to mention hearing his voice in the movie ‘Cars’ as ‘Hobbscap.’ We are proud to honor him for all his passion as a driver and commentator, and for all he’s achieved in our sport.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.