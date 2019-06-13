David W. Martin
“Super Dave”
David Wayne Martin, 57, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Sebring, FL. He was born July 4, 1961 in Riverside, New Jersey. David was a hard worker. He took pride in his work. He always held himself to the highest standard, always making sure that the job was done right at any cost. David was a loving husband, father, son, brother, Poppy, uncle, friend, co-worker, boss, and so much more! He will be greatly missed by all the lives he touched.
He is survived by his wife, Vicky Martin; mother, Jaqueline Tuno; children, Cam Martin, Karen Sphaler, Gene Knight, Iris Ward (Billy) and Chris Aguilera (Tia); siblings, Donna Martin, Cindy Stubblefield (Roy) and Brian Martin; and his precious grandchildren, Tai, Casey, Corbin, Bryce, Chase, Ellie, Chance, Nathan, Brandon, Adrian, Donovan, and Emmalynn. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Tuno; his sister, Karen Anderson, and his loving “Unke,” Alexander Stow.
Family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
