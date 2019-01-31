David Weatherspoon Sr.

David Weatherspoon Sr., 72, retired, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Jan. 24, 2019.

A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1. Service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. All services will be held at Apostolic Church of Jesus in Avon Park. Coney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

