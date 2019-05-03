SEBRING — In many ways, Thursday’s National Day of Prayer event on the Highlands County Courthouse lawn stayed true to previous events.
In many ways, it was new, including a call for those present, and those reading this story, to reach out and love others as Christ loved others; to connect with “brothers and sisters” on a level they haven’t before now.
That’s what Rev. Esa Ontermaa asked in his remarks during the ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, under balmy skies and a cool breeze that blew his notes off the podium.
Despite the breeze, he fervently said he wanted to use his remarks to help people deepen their prayer life and relationships with each other.
He said when Jesus of Nazareth told us “Love one another, just as I have loved you,” — this year’s Day of Prayer theme — he gave them a way to show God’s love.
Telling people to pray to “our father” was revolutionary, Ontermaa said: It created a personal relationship between God and people.
God’s love is more than people’s love for him, Ontermaa said.
“It is stronger. It is wider. It is deeper. It is everything that we cannot even fathom,” Ontermaa said of God’s love. “You know that he doesn’t necessarily need us. He wants us.”
He said we all take part in and reflect God’s love to each other, accepting Jesus’ sacrifice for sins.
“It builds on the common ground of us being forgiven sinners,” Ontermaa said.
Quoting scripture, he said we should not give up on doing God’s work. “Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone.”
True love is shown in actions, he said, by connecting to others in the position of a servant, to meet others’ needs on their terms, not our own.
Pastor Lonnie Wells of The Ministry Center in Sebring told the crowd that “the powers of darkness tremble when people pray,” and credited prayer with helping Sebring “come back strong” after tragedies this past year.
He said he also believes that the United States of America remains the greatest country on Earth because of prayer, and recalled a Bible verse that states God knows his plans for his people.
“It’s good to know God is thinking of us,” Wells said. “Understand, our God has got us (covered).”
Rev. Steven Trinkle of Whispering Pines Baptist Church noted that 500 million people participated in the 2018 National Day of Prayer.
“The love of God, to us, is to be the love of God,” Trinkle said: For people to see it through those who believe.
Trinkle lamented that it is not always easy to see who are Christians. They need to show it to others.
He then gave a final prayer, asking blessing and guidance not only on national leaders but every person in the country, that they would obey and do what God needs of them.
Clerk of the Courts Bob Germaine, as in years past, said it makes him sick at times to consider what goes on in Washington, D.C., and declared the nation needs prayer.
Germaine, who took over organization of the annual event from his predecessor, the late L.E. “Luke” Brooker, said for 26 years the county has not missed taking part in the National Day of Prayer, and has enjoyed clear skies every time.
That didn’t seem likely Wednesday night, Germaine said, so he prayed for the Lord to hold off the rain, at least until 1 p.m.
A slight sprinkling of rain — just a few drops — fell after the event, when most people had left the lawn, but a full downpour didn’t come until late in the day.
Germaine said it is still a goal of his, and he believes of Brooker, who he said is watching from above, to fill the courthouse lawn with people each time.
It wasn’t full Thursday, but had a good, enthusiastic crowd.
Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg asked the invocation, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada led the Pledge of Allegiance and Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden led the audience to sing the national anthem.
Joe Lewis sang “All in Favor,” during which he invited the audience to raise their hands and “say I.”
He later led fourth- and fifth-graders from St. Catherine’s Catholic School in two verses of “Jesus Loves Me.”
Walker Memorial Academy’s Fire and Steel (Drum) Band entertained prior to the event, and then performed “Just a Closer Walk with Thee” as part of the program.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s Honor Guard posted and retired the colors.
During a prayer, while heads were bowed, the Florida state flag fell over in a stiff breeze. Danielle Onheiser, there to help set up equipment for Lewis, ran to stand the flag back up, and when its holder wouldn’t stay anchored, she knelt below the flag to hold it up.
Not to cramp anyone's spiritual fantasy, but it's rather pompous that a biased religious event is staged by a TAX paid county official and carried out on TAX paid government property. Since when do tax dollars subsidize one superstition to the exclusion of others? It's arrogant to presume that the alleged god of the Middle East has to be the god for everyone. Phony piety makes me gag.
