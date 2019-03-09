Could this be the last year Floridians set their clocks ahead an hour on the second Sunday in March?
Probably not.
But we can hope for it, and pray for it, and lobby for it in Congress and White House, where the final decision will be made whether to free Floridians from the dark tyranny of Eastern Standard Time and the disorienting “reality” that this time today will be an hour later tomorrow.
Just like that, our world shifts. Awaken naturally at 7 a.m. one day, and 8 a.m. the next. On time for work one day, late the next.
There oughtta be a law!
And there is in Florida, whose Legislature passed a law last year to keep Florida on year-round Daylight Saving Time. No more headaches from falling back and springing forward. Prime sponsor of the measure was state Sen. Greg Steube of Sarasota, now U.S. Rep. Greg Steube.
Despite overwhelming support in the Legislature, the law has not gone into effect because it must be approved by Congress. And Congress didn’t budge last year.
Now, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, have re-introduced a measure called the Sunshine Protection Act. It would authorize Florida and all other states that observe Daylight Saving Time to stick to that schedule throughout the year, not just eight glorious months.
The benefits are many:
Top of the list is avoiding the downright weirdness of adjusting mentally and physically to the clock shift twice a year. It disrupts our circadian rhythms. Not good.
It would aid Florida’s huge tourism industry to have an extra hour of light on the back end of every evening.
A press release from proponents also said it would reduce car crashes. A Brookings Institution report said robberies could decline by 27 percent.
And then comes a JP Morgan Chase study that said economic activity drops between 2 and 5 percent when clocks shift back. The sleep-too-late/work-while-drowsy effect quantified.
Other studies say Daylight Saving boosts physical fitness and reduces obesity in kids.
It even reduces energy use, if only a tiny bit.
We’re all for it. More sunlight!
One more thing: Remember to set your clocks back tonight before bed (or 2 a.m., whichever comes first). Pray, it may be the last time.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.
