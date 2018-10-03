SEBRING — A Department of Children and Families employee reportedly accelerated her car and struck two victims with her car; one victim is a minor.
On Sunday, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eboni Lasha Gordon, 24, of Lakeland. Gordon was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Gordon, a DCF case processor, allegedly got into an argument with the adult victim in the driveway of a Sebring residence.
One of the victims, called Victim 1 in the report, told a Sheriff’s deputy that Gordon got into her vehicle and intentionally accelerated the vehicle as she drove toward her. The victim thew an object at the car, either a rock or a weight, when Gordon allegedly drove the car toward her.
The second victim, who is a 16-year-old minor, told the deputy she became aware the two women were in an argument. She exited the residence and saw Victim 1 was in front of the vehicle, the report states.
According to Victim 1, Gordon accelerated her car and drove toward her again. Victim 2 reported trying to push Victim 1 out of the way, but both victims were struck by Gordon’s vehicle, according to authorities.
An independent witness told authorities Victim 1 threw a rock at Gordon’s vehicle and then Gordon accelerated the vehicle and struck both victims, causing them to fall.
According to the arrest report, Gordon told authorities that the victim (Victim 1) threw a rock at her vehicle as the vehicle was moving. Gordon states she did not attempt to strike either victim. Instead, she attempted to drive around them and accidentally struck them with her vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.