SEBRING — The Department of Children and Families just finished a 10-year lease on an office in the Children’s Advocacy Center, and renewed it for another six.

County staff doesn’t know why the agency didn’t renew for another 10 years. They said the lease will bring in $485,474 over the next six years.

County commissioners had to discuss the matter at their last meeting, despite it being something that originally was set for the non-discussion consent agenda for a five-year lease.

The additional year pushed the dollar amount above the threshold for a consent agenda item, said Community Programs Director Leah Sauls.

Sauls also said the lease has a 2% multiplier built into that sixth year, which means that last year of the lease would result in the highest revenue for the county off all those years.

“They’ve been good partners,” Sauls said. “They’ve helped us meet our requirements of the CAC to be in-house.”

The Children’s Advocacy Center, like other such facilities in Florida and around the country, serves as a one-stop shop to address issues of child abuse and family strife prevention.

It started as a partnership between the Champion for Children Foundation, Board of County Commission, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, School Board of Highlands County, Department of Children and Families and other related agencies.

The Champion for Children Foundation left that partnership in name in July, while still maintaining working relationships with all the related agencies to continue providing aid as needed for children in Highlands County.

In March, Peace River Center, which also had offices at the CAC, moved out to focus on adult clients at their site on County Road 17A West in Avon Park. CAC Manager Luzed Cruz said at the time that Peace River Center is still a partner with the CAC and provides counseling as needed for children.

She said the CAC still has all the core services as before working out of the same building: mental health, law enforcement, child protective services (Department of Children and Families), prosecution (State Attorney’s Office), medical examination, victim advocacy and the CAC staff.

Currently, Sauls said, DCF uses 4,050 square feet of the CAC, approximately 32% of the facility.

Commissioner Jim Brooks asked how much staff DCF has on site, and Sauls didn’t know exactly, but estimated 25 people.

Commissioner Ron Handley then asked if DCF gave any indication why they went for six years instead of 10. Sauls said she had no indication.

The vote was 4-0 in favor of the six-year lease, with Commissioner Arlene Tuck absent.

