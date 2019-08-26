COCONUT CREEK — Two people died and two others, including a police officer, were injured in a domestic shooting in a quiet Florida neighborhood.
Coconut Creek Police said they received a call Saturday morning about a domestic fight, possibly a stabbing, and that a woman was banging on a neighbor’s door screaming for help. An officer arrived at the scene in just one minute and was immediately met with a hail of bullets, said Coconut Creek Police Chief Albert Arenal.
Authorities say the suspect, 44-year-old Jason Roseman, fired multiple shots at the police cruiser, hitting 30-year-old Officer Andrew Renna.
The officer sped down the street and was taken by fellow officers to a rescue unit. He was flown to the hospital where he remains in intensive care and is being treated for a punctured lung. He is expected to survive, according to the chief.
Two other officers found the alleged gunman at a nearby intersection holding a shotgun. Roseman surrendered and was taken into custody.
A SWAT team entered the home and found a man’s body inside, along with a dead pit bull and several rifles and lots of ammunition upstairs. Outside, they found an injured man in “extremely critical condition” in the driveway, according to the police chief. That victim was also taken to the hospital. A woman was also found dead next door in a neighbor’s driveway.
None of the victims were identified and Chief Arenal said investigators are still combing through the crime scene.
Authorities also found what appeared to be an explosive device in the garage and called out the bomb squad, but it turned out to be a very realistic looking fake bomb.
Chief Arenal said Roseman is in custody and that charges are forthcoming but released few other details about Roseman’s relationships with the victims what prompted the deadly rampage. Authorities believe Roseman does reside at the home.
