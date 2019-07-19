\I’m going to come off sounding like a geezer, railing against modern technology.
I only have problems with it when it doesn’t work right.
Like most technology, it only works as well as who built it and who’s using it.
That brings me to social media. With the advent of some of the biggest platforms in the last 10-12 years — Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat — we can now get news to you in an instant.
And we can be just as instantly wrong.
A lot has been said about what makes a journalist versus any other person, and one of those things is training and another is experience.
The training includes such subjects as media literacy (how will what you’re saying and the way you’re saying it affect the story), media ethics (do you choose to use that photograph or that statement or hold off), and communication law (how much danger is there of a lawsuit, even if you’ve done everything right).
I had my bachelor’s degree in English and history (double major) when I went back to college for a second degree in communication.
Our instructor told us that if we didn’t like writing — which often means rewriting to make sure it’s clear — then journalism wasn’t for us.
We also had to like research: That thing that none of us liked to do for a term paper is what we do every day.
I think people would be surprised, all people, to learn that good old-fashioned study and research — poring over paperwork — is a lot of what we do, because sometimes the biggest story is buried inside files and reports by the government or corporations.
Consider….
• The “Pentagon papers” during the Vietnam War showed that even our government knew the war was unwinnable.
• Watergate, where we learned one political party burglarized the headquarters of the other, took a lot of dogged research, interviews and reporting amid accusations of “fabricated stories.”
• Research and cost-benefit analysis done by the Ford Motor Company to determine whether or not to fix the gas tank problem with the Pinto was discovered after poring over boxes of memorandums and reports.
• The Boston Globe investigative report on the extent of sexual abuse of young boys by Catholic priests and the dioceses’ attempts to cover it all up took months to uncover, and even got missed by one member of the investigative team when he was on the news desk.
Those were huge stories.
Those required a lot of research.
We assume these days we can get the whole story from a tweet, or a social media post.
No.
It takes time and incremental reporting, and just when people are saying “Fake news!” or “There’s nothing there,” it all comes out in horrible glowing detail.
And then you know why an investigative reporter, a thoroughbred in our business where a normal day can still take a lot out of a typical reporter, will spend weeks and months chasing a story, against all odds and constant frustration, to see fruit at the end — a harvest of revelations for the readers who say in aghast wonder: “I had no idea it was this bad.”
We don’t know it either until we get all the puzzle pieces and fit them together.
When we do, it is rarely pretty, but it is necessary so we all might be able to recognize the next time someone is trying to do the same kind of illegal, immoral, and incredibly despicable things other people did before them.
As for daily deadline reporting, consider the fact that a fluff piece like the president visiting Dallas to give a speech and do some light campaigning ended up being one of the greatest tragedies of modern times — one where everyone remembers where they were at that moment.
CBS News was the last to report JFK’s death and the first to get all the facts correct from their first report.
A similar tragedy played out in front of us when we tried to send a teacher into space and had to watch in horror as the Challenger exploded.
And then we were all enjoying our morning coffee one simple September Tuesday morning. We heard a plane had crashed into a building in New York City, and we slowly began to realize it wasn’t an accident, having the point driven home like a stake to the heart when another plane drove into the other half of that building.
It’s easy to get things wrong in the heat of the moment. It’s harder when you’re on a deadline to wait for confirmation.
By building trust over time with your sources — reliable, credible sources — you can make sure the information you get is accurate.
That’s all any of us want, right? Accurate information with which to make our decisions.
It takes time to get it right, whether in minutes waiting on a return phone call or years making mistakes and learning from them.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer at the Highlands News-Sun. He can be contacted by email at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com
Maybe I'm an oddball but I don't subscribe to Facebook or Tweeter. I don't need to air out my daily activities to the world. The more stuff you put out there, the more you can be damaged by it.
