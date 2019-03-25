In reply to a writer's question regarding A.O.C., my source of her being a Socialist came directly out of her own mouth. She stated "I'm a Democratic Socialist!," which is an oxymoron as it is an impossibility to be both.
The source of free money for the unable and unwilling to work are part of the New Gangrene [sic] Deal that A.O.C. has given birth to.
Speaking of giving birth, this new gangrene deal has to be aborted! Quickly, not late term.
Dave Doty
Lake Placid
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.