In reply to a writer's question regarding A.O.C., my source of her being a Socialist came directly out of her own mouth. She stated "I'm a Democratic Socialist!," which is an oxymoron as it is an impossibility to be both.

The source of free money for the unable and unwilling to work are part of the New Gangrene [sic] Deal that A.O.C. has given birth to.

Speaking of giving birth, this new gangrene deal has to be aborted! Quickly, not late term.

Dave Doty

Lake Placid

