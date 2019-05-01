When Marc Bashoor accepted his position as public safety director with Highlands County, he may have thought the biggest challenge he would have was transitioning the county fire service from a widely volunteer service to paid personnel.
Bashoor had worked with the county on the fire assessment and paid fire department conversion, but County Administrator Randy Vosburg realized Bashoor’s skill set and brought him on to fill a void as other key personnel shifted responsibilities.
Within two weeks, Bashoor was officially hired as the county’s public safety director. That was just eight months ago.
He quickly tackled the fire assessment and opened communications with the general public like none of his predecessors had.
His biggest challenge, however, may have come Monday afternoon as he led his men and women in the fight against the propane warehouse house on Twitty Road. The fire burned for hours, catapulting small lp gas tanks into the air. Metal shrapnel flew through the air and could be found up to a quarter-mile away. Some of that burning metal caused brush fires to pop up on the west side of U.S. 27.
Some neighbors said the exploding propane tanks sounded like popcorn being popped. Others described the explosions as being heard miles away. Even others talked about how flames could be seen from miles away over treetops with every explosion.
Residents were evacuated. A veterinary clinic was shut down and the animals relocated to a safe location. Business closed down for safety purposes. Highlands County main traffic artery was closed northbound and southbound for hours. Twitty Road itself could remain closed for a couple more days. The veterinary clinic is expected to reopen today.
A plant worker, identified by Kosan Crisplant Missouri Inc. as the plant manager, was injured and airlifted to Tampa General Hospital. His injuries were described as second and third degree burns. His condition was described as “cautiously optimistic.”
Bashoor described Monday’s fire as a “nightmare scenario” for his crews. He said it was “one of the more complex fires” for his team. The exploding tanks posed a safety threat to his firefighters. Law enforcement worked to keep curious onlookers back at a safe distance. Emergency medical crews talked to nearby residents and those close to the scene to assess how they could help those who had been evacuated, retrieving medication for some of them.
The fact that there was only the one injury during the incident is a testament to the professionalism and skills on Highlands County’s first responders.
“While we are an agricultural community, this area has seen quite a bit,” Bashoor told news crews Tuesday morning while making reference to last year’s gyrocopter crash into two mobile homes.
Bashoor brought with him a priceless amount of experience. The residents of Highlands County should feel proud that he is willing to share his knowledge through leadership. The immediate future of Highlands County Fire Rescue seems to be in good hands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.