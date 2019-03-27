The recent news of the suicides by student survivors of last year’s Parkland high school shootings is stunning and disturbing. This is a tragedy that is lingering, and growing.
Last weekend, police in Coral Springs, Fla., responded to what they called an apparent suicide of a 16-year-old boy who attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Just one week before, a 19-year-old girl, Sydney Aiello, took her own life. Aiello, who graduated from Stoneman Douglas last year, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, according to her mother, Cara Aiello. According to a local CBS news station, Sydney Aiello had been struggling with feelings of guilt over the death of her best friend, Meadow Pollack, one of the 17 people killed at Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018. Apparently, the feelings became psychologically overpowering.
Suicide claims the lives of nearly 45,000 people a year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the total in 2016, 6,159 were individuals under the age of 24. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death in that age group, the second-leading cause of death for college-age youth and youth age 12-18.
The Parent Resource Program of the Jason Foundation says there are more than 3,000 suicide attempts per day nationally and, in four of five instances of attempted suicide, there have been warning signs.
What are those?
Obviously, if a person — young or old, for that matter — says something like, “I’m going to kill myself,” or, “I hate my life.” Suicide threats are not always verbal, but verbal statements always should be taken seriously. Always.
In addition, experts say, adults should not be shy about asking children whether they have had suicidal thoughts. Ask. It won’t hurt; it may well help. Among the non-verbal warning signs commonly mentioned for young people are changes in personality, increased irritability and withdrawal from healthy relationships. But adults shouldn’t assume that, just because a youngster has not verbally expressed warning phrases they are not considering it.
Experts also continually reinforce the reality that suicide is preventable with therapy or, in some instances, with medication that treats depression. But timely intervention is critical. That’s why all involved in suicide prevention are careful to publicize the key resource of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, 800-273-8255.
That number, again, is 800-273-8255.
In the cases over the past two weeks it has become painfully obvious that the trauma of Parkland continues for those who were the closest. Local officials have mobilized with community meetings, and the Brevard County school superintendent has tried to reach every parent through text or email. (Unfortunately, it’s spring break week, so children are out of school.)
In addition, state Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, a former state representative from Parkland, has called for additional aid and resources from the Legislature. Gov. Ron DeSantis is monitoring the news and may add the weight of his office to that initiative, which is promising. Of course, it is entirely appropriate, perhaps necessary that youngsters traumatized by this horror get the aid they need to cope with the fallout.
Life is precious. Suicide is preventable. And self-destructive impulses must be recognized and addressed by caring adults and trained professionals.
Never mind all this fallout from mass shootings perpetrated by angry white people. Guns fix everything! That's America's motto. All these cloned terms about 'law abiding citizens" and "good guys with guns", and "thoughts and prayers" are overcooked and spin endlessly throughout the right wing echo chamber.
