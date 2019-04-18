Commentator and author Ben Shapiro said, “Freedom of speech and thought matters, especially when it is speech and thought with which we disagree. The moment the majority decides to destroy people for engaging in thought it dislikes, thought crime becomes a reality.”
Therein lies the purpose of our Viewpoints page.
Everyday, people are given an opportunity to voice their opinion through a letter to the editor or through a column. Those items appear on the Viewpoints page, and rarely may be carried over to another page. They are the opinions of the citizens of Highlands County. The editorials, or items headed Another View or Our View, are just that. Opinions of the Highlands News-Sun or opinions of other newspapers across the country. Hence the name of the page – Viewpoints.
Those “other” viewpoints – whether they are written by a columnist (local or national), an editorial from another publication, or letters to the editor – are the opinions of those authors, not the Highlands News-Sun. The opinions that appear under Our View belong to the Highlands News-Sun as decided by its editorial board.
Most letters to the editor that are submitted are published, giving citizens a platform to voice their opinion.
We do not condone letters that share negative thoughts about specific local businesses or citizens.
Based on that action, elected officials are a different matter. If a citizen runs for election and wins, they are to be held to a higher standard as a representative of this county. With that comes the possibility that they will be called out by those who have put them in office. It’s called accountability.
When we see issues arise, such as publishing a recent letter, we take it as a positive, review our policies and fix what we can.
When it comes to future letters to the editor, we are going to add a little more scrutiny. If your letter doesn’t appear right away or you receive a note from the editor asking you to soften it up, there’s a reason.
When we speak about the average citizen out there, let’s just be nice about how we frame our opinions. There is enough ugliness and hatred going on in the world without spreading it ourselves.
It’s time to debate with respect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank you for posting this. Too often, insults get out of hand and tensions run high, especially when politics is involved. The recent letter written to degrade women was totally over the top and needed to be called out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.