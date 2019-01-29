SEBRING — Debra Cook, 54, was one of the five victims who lost their lives Wednesday, Jan. 23, at SunTrust. Inside Edition and Time.com, among other news outlets, have reported that Cook was a teller at the bank.
Cook was from Twentynine Palms, California. She graduated from Cypress High School in Cypress, California and she went on to work at Twentynine Palms Marine Base.
Her husband, Michael Cook, us a U.S. Marine Corp veteran. The loving couple would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary next month. She was a mother to two sons and loved being a grandmother. The Cooks moved to Sebring in December 2014.
Cook’s son, Keith Cook, posted photos on his Facebook page and wrote “Thank you everyone who has reached out to me and my family during this time. It’s been one of the toughest things I have ever had to do. Please hold your loved ones close. Thank you for every one who has helped us.”
Debra Cook’s Facebook page has been changed into a memorialized account and says “We hope people who love Debra will find comfort in visiting her profile to remember and celebrate her life.”
Numerous posts have been made with pictures, videos and fond memories of Cook. Other posts and comments were made by community members who did not know her but wanted to remember her.
“This feel surreal and I wish I was reading the headlines wrong,” wrote Ashley Anne. “My heart hurts knowing you were taken from this world so soon and in the way that it all happened. I just can’t make any sense of it. This world and all of its evil is something I can’t wrap my head around.
“From being at work cutting up and passing the time, to bowling nights together, to random get togethers,” she wrote. “You were a shoulder to lean on when I needed it most. Thank you for those memories and laughs. My world and life is better knowing you were a part of it Ms. Debra Cook. I know you are in good hands now but damn if it isn’t hard right now without you. Miss you girl.”
Carolyn Fulford wrote, “My husband was especially affected by the loss of Ms. Cook. She always helped him everytime he went into the bank. Filling out his papers and etc. Just know that the whole community is behind the families of the victims. May they RIP and forever be held in the arms of God.”
“Debra waited on me regularly in the drive through at the bank. She was a kind and a beautiful person,” Linda Sue wrote. “I saw her just last week making a deposit and told her how pretty she looked and thanked her for always offering my dog who travels with me treats.
“I am heartbroken for everyone involved; I will never forget the beautiful smiling faces of the women and their kindness as they were a part of our lives,” she wrote.
“REST IN PEACE DEBRA. I never had the pleasure of knowing you. But none of you deserved what happen,” Cindy High wrote.
“Your memory is my keepsake, with which we’ll never part,” Sharon Middleton wrote about all five of the victims. “God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart. Until we all rejoice together again ... Godspeed my beautiful friends.”
