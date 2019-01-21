Often while fitting hearing instruments or just visiting with patients we get to hear plans of their projects. Gardening, trips, boating ... even their home renovation or upgrade projects. Often I will provide some information about the type of furnishings that will provide the best ability to hear speech. Recently we had a patient in for a hearing evaluation who is an avid reader of our articles and he said, ”I got an idea for her article. Tell us how to decorate our homes.” Here goes James.
While you are reading this I want you to try and envision being in a noisy restaurant, your favorite fancy restaurant, and at the same time compare it to your living room. Noisy steak houses or bars are usually large, unseparated areas. They have hard wood benches, booths, and floors. Often they will have reflective metal that actually looks like thick tapestry. Now think of a nicer restaurant. The booths may have cushioned seats. There will be some areas with carpet on the floor. There may be some soft window coverings. Often the backs of the booths are high creating separation.
The “hard” surfaces create reverberation and echo. Much like being in a large arena. The softer surfaces absorb sound. It’s much more soothing.
When you have normal hearing, you have the ability to adapt to different acoustical environments. While they may be loud or bothersome, we can still carry on a conversation or listen to the TV at a distance. If you or a loved one has a hearing problem, then being in as quiet as environment as possible will help you understand speech better.
If you are re-decorating, renovating or just sprucing up your house, here are some helpful decorating tips.
I know tile and hard wood floors are “all that and a bag of chips” but they cause a lot of echo and noise for everyone, especially the hearing impaired. Don’t give up your carpet. The carpet will absorb reverberating sound. Get new and get the thickest padding possible. It’s better for your joints anyway.
If you already have tile then you could put down some large, thick area rugs. However, you need to be wary of falling and tripping. I highly recommend going to a carpet mart and getting their designer to come out and come up with a plan for permanently doing area carpet. That way you could have some tile and more carpet that blends together.
Window coverings should also be soft. This is huge. The wood slats are pretty but they just reflect sound. The pleated soft blinds do a great job at softening things up. Add some thicker valances and don’t skimp on how many you put up. If the window really needs four to cover it properly, don’t do three. Four will absorb more and cover prettier.
Put some soft pillows out, throw a blanket over the back of the couch. Put some table runners or doilies out. Create some separation between the living room and kitchen or adjoining room if it is wide open. You can do this with walls or a half wall. Maybe a cute room divider that you put family pictures on. Sound bounces; you have to break the bounce.
Buy some cushy furniture. Use the furniture to stop the sound from traveling out of control ... all over the place. Put some soft tapestries on your walls. There are even picture frames made out of soft material.
Tall ceilings are wonderful, but not for sound control. If you already have them you are probably gonna keep them so try to do some of the previous mentioned tips. If you are building just try not to do a tall cathedral type ceiling; it makes it rough to hear and understand. You can always put different types of commercial sound treatments on your wall or in the corners for really bad situations. We have a great team who does our office and they are local if you need help. Try and minimize external noises.
Now, as much as I try, I know people will still want tile and hard wood floors. But try, for the sake of your sanity and your hearing, to soften up your listening environment. A cute quick story and it’s true: I have a patient with one dead ear and a profound high frequency loss in the other. He has to look at you to understand you. If there is any background noise, he pretty much shuts down. Several months ago we went to their brand new home that they had built. It is beautiful. He has been my patient for A long time. They have heard my message. It has raised ceilings and a large, large, large, open floor plan. Lots of echo, and the best part, they have a brand new Roomba vacuum they nicknamed “Pitty Pat,“ grinding away throughout the house. Sounded like a steel mill. Oh my, I still laugh. We will do what we want to do.
Try not to make your life harder, literally! Thank goodness their Roomba went away. To hear better is to live better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
