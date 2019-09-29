Sept. 4

Fabio Oliveros to Raymundo Morales Chavez, $126,000, L11/13 Blk 3 Martha Est

Raymundo Morales Chavez to Selimaris Ruiz, $141,000, L14 Blk 5 Sebring Villas 1st Add

Alfred Scheide to Kevin M Ahrens, $135,000, L52b Vantage Pointe

Olga Yefremova to Marlen Rubiera, $19,000, L8 Blk 13 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8

Charles R Gossick to Charles R Gossick, $55,119.99, L358/359 Pt L360 Avon Park Lakes Unit 1/Others

Mary N Nolen to Pedro Carballo, $80,000, L6 Blk 4 Florida Highlands

C Management Services Inc to Alan Davidson, $122,000, L1 Blk 1 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 1

Allen K Simmons to Jesica Parks, $430,000, L23 Golf Hammock Unit 2

Kimberly T Morris to Ronald Roney, $120,000, L13 Blk 10 Venetian Village Revised

Marvin H Waldron to Austin E Siegle, $6,000, L5/6 Blk 375 Leisure Lakes Sec 17

Marianne Cecere to Jose A Gonzalez, $10,000, L15 Blk E Spring Lake Sec 1

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to City Vision National Revitalization, $45,144, L25 Blk 113 Lake View Place

Summer Rain Commercial Park to John Light, $4,700, L6 Blk 14 Orange Blossom Est Unit 3

Sherrill Cummings to Dana R Adams, $255,000, L37 Blk 11 Oak Beach Colony

Calvin Stephan Morse to John Raymond, $39,000, L26 Blk I Pt Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat

David H Olthouse to Yakeel, $75,000, L2 Blk 10 Lake Blue Est

William B Bass to William C Davis, $6,000, L23 Blk 222 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 19

Diane Ventimiglia to Ellen Bonner Perryman, $185,000, L9 Blk A Tomoka Heights Sec 1

Glenn Tupica to Marie Dunivan, $48,500, L28 Blk 8 Orange Blossom Est Unit 11

Sept. 5

John H Oneal to Bryan Hll Belcher, $150,000, Farm 45 Basket Lake Groves/Other

Brandon J Poynor to Luis Javier Diaz Perez, $182,000, L5/6 Pine Ridge Park/Easement

Thomas Wareham to Juvonda Jones, $193,000, L6 Blk 72 Sebring Country Est Sec 3

Manuel A Ortiz to Colon Gabriel Enrique Lopez, $155,000, L40 Blk 266 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13

Bruce Roberts to Caliber Homes Loan Ic, $160,500.78, L4 Blk D Lake Jackson Heights

Robert A Orlandini to Nlm Consulting, $115,000, Pt Sec 5-37-30/Easement

Helen M Klug to Dyke Gillespie, $170,000, L8a Pt L7 Blk E Tomoka Heights Sec 4

David Barry Edelson to Karma Woodward, $185,000, L56 Country Club Lake Est

Michael A Gadue to Dirk Caudle, $165,000, L13/14 Blk 203 Leisure Lakes Sec 3

Carl R Madsen to James L Kessler, $190,000, L18 Blk 1 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase V

Radivoje Stephanovic to Deanna S Johnson, $172,500, L153 Golf Hammock Unit Iii

Paul W Vause III to Gary W Walker Sr, $165,000, L21 Blk S Spring Lake Village Iii

Robert Petersen to Maria L Santos, $144,500, L8 Pt L7 Blk 300 Lake Sebring

Nick Roland Bishop to Peter Weldon, $17,000, L26 Pt L25 Lake Charlotte Shores

Robert Jamieson Gibbs to Carlos A Collazo, $10,000, L6/8 Stephens Heights Sub

John W Berlin Sr to Rhonda K Williamson, $150,000, L20 Blk 1 Sebring Villas 1st Add

Timberly L Langford to Beth A Lee, $120,000, L30 Blk 18 Sylvan Shores Est Sec B

Sept. 6

Manfred F Aldack to Evett Bernard Parker, $123,000, Pt L5 Blk 5 Town Of Avon Park

Heartland Land Company to Timothy R Hunter, $157, 000, L354 Sebring Hills

Jose Adrian Gonzaleza to Nyajah Smith, $160,000, L5931/5932 Pt L5933 Avon Park Lakes Unit 19

Jorge Gomez to Don Devaughn, $51,545.9, L7 Blk 64 Placid Lakes Sec 6

Kyle O Garner Jr to Dorothy L Reed, $222,000, L1 Blk 11 Orange Blossom Est Unit 4

Magnolia Manor Of Lake Placid to Reba A Cornejo, $36,000, L1/2/22-24 Magnolia Manor

William Allen Cooper to Cory Compton, $7,000, L12 Blk 2 Orange Blossom Est Sub Unit 11

Arthur J Ziegler to James F Katz, $141,500, L2 Blk 5 Orange Blossom Est Unit 9

Sean W Fielder to Jose Adrian Gonzalez, $214,000, Pt L2/3/22/23 Blk 275 Lake Sebring

Joseph Richard to James Louis, $5,000, L57 Blk 75 Pt Placid Lakes Sec 7 Resub

Joseph Richard to James Louis, $5,000, L9 Blk 260 Placid Lakes Sec 20

Joseph Richard to James Louis, $5,000, L35 Blk 247 Placid Lakes Sec 20

Trust No 4401 to Kem Alan Broeker, $7,000, L8 Blk 54 Sebring Country Est Sec 3

Jeffrey L Elledge to Russell Jordan, $31,000, L5 Blk 6 Holiday Lake Est

David H Rinald to Richelieu Raubenheimer, $245,000, L28 Blk 1 Sylvan Shores Est Sec C

Karen Chappell to Felix O Garcia, $112,400, L24 Blk 60 Placid Lakes Sec 6

Elizabeth Da Silva to Jack J Thullen, $23,000, L19 Blk 251 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 20

Dennis Massey to John E Surrency, $6,000, L9 Blk B Horsehoe Sub

Sharon M Smith to Robert M Itter, $249,000, L63 Blk 344 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16

Phil Stone to Candice Sue Ellery, $124,900, L10/11 Blk 10 Highlands Park Est Sec G

Rock It Rentals to Bvi 5, $48,500, L19 Pt L18/20 Blk C Washington Park

David Young to Miguel A Garcia Jr, $184,000, L10 Pt L9 Francis Sparta Est

Thomas C Willis to Bisram Properties Inc, $7,500, L12 Blk J Spring Lake Village Iii

Kye C Pahk to Troy L Maloyed, $250,000, Pt Sec 24-34-28

Debra Louise Abelow to Edwin V Abaquita, $5,400, L27 Blk 5 Orange Blossom Est Unit 9

Howard Builders Inc to Tom Plante Construction Inc, $7,000, L3776/3777 Avon Park Lakes Unit 12

Stephen Randal Conlon to Paul M Conlon, $1,000, L48 Blk 61 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 6

Oliver Stoeckle to Harley M Huntzinger, $100,000, L3 Pt L2/4 Blk 265 Lake Sebring Sub

Richard Castillo to Pavel Luis Acosta, $245,000, L17 Blk 12 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8

Zephyr Homes to Antonio F Barco, $131,400, L12637-12641 Avon Park Lakes Unit 40

Bruce L Gunn to Donald B Martin, $5,000, L14 Blk B Spring Lake Village IV

Sept. 9

Sebastian Mclane to Annabelle Lee Feldman, $157,500, L14 Prospect Ridge Sub

Gerald McConnell to Carl C Veil, $10,000, L21 Blk A Spring Lake Village Vi

Iris Noelia Perez Irizarry to Hector Angel Arocho Perez, $10,000, Unit 5E Manors

Bungalow Series F Reo to A N K Investments, $65,500, Pt L4 Blk 255 Sun N Lakes Est Of Seb Unit 13

Dso Ren Mar Inc to Seaside Land, $1,800,000, Pt A E Maclennan Sub/Other

Deepti Bhandare to Adventure From Home Inc, $90,000, L645 Sebring Hills

Charles M Forsythe to Todd M Castaline, $227,500, L9 Southwind Est Phase Ii

Peter A Barone to Wilfredo Castellanos, $175,000, L8/9 Blk 26 Sebring Country Est Sec 3

Kathy R Harmon to Richard Castillo, $129,000, L22 Pt L21 Blk 427 Sebring Summit Sub

Francis John Kreysa to Ben Hill Griffin Inc, $15,000, Tract 216 Pittsburg Florida Fruit Growers Assn Sub

Milan Investments VIIII Inc to Chris Renfroe, $125,000, L16 Blk 14 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6

David P Irwin to Richard L Carnahan, $157,200, L6 Blk 5 Sirena Shores East

Patricia Mitchell to Sold Now Development, $4,900, L12223-12225 Avon Park Lakes Unit 38

Anthony D Colella to Cleopatra P Ingram, $26,500, L13/14 Blk 10 Town Of Harding Sec 2

Cameron B Dougall to Donald Worthey, $160,000, L15/16 Blk 273 Lake Sebring

FTB Partners to Fred Doubleday, $12,500, L3 Blk 6 Lebanon Heights Sec 1

Pablo Suarez to Alvarina Area, $110,000, L1 Blk 155 Placid Lakes Sec 12

Windy Lynne Ferreira to Timothy Kinzie, $110,000, L26 Blk 21 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 2

Bridgette N Darby to Conerick Partners, $4,500, L1 Blk 91 Placid Lakes Sec 14

Samuel J Lockwood Jr to John C Lewis, $110,000, L6 Blk 1 Erin Park

Michelle Karthauser to Mariana M Huet, $113,750, L25/26 Blk 59 Placid Lakes Sec 6

John A Shuck to Ricky Dennis Provence, $1,000, L50 Grayces Mobile Est

Raymond Leon Tubbs to Chris Renfroe, $80,400, L38 Blk 2 Erin Park

Howard Builders Inc to Chad Tarkington, $6,500, L14 Blk 8 Sebring Ridge Sec G

Richard W Gaines to Dorothy A Hicks, $115,000, Unit 306 Lake Damon Villas South Ii/Other

Deborah Lynn Arnett to Martin Durski, $132,000, Parcel B Pt L18 Blk R Spring Lake Village III

Thomas Wareham to Ronny G Shumard, $179,900, Pt L2 Blk F Lake Jackson Boulevard Sub

Ronny Shumard to Randy T Blank, $205,000, L45 Prairie Oaks Village/Easement

Becky J Frazier to Dorothy Austin, $187,000, L24 Prairie Oaks Village

Dirty Properties Edmundson to Steven Wayne Cooper, $145,000, Pt Tract T Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 17

Sasha Darby to Vonerick Capital Partners, $4,500, L28 Blk 91 Placid Lakes Sec 14

Sept. 11

Herbert Abel to William L Masters, $7,300, L7 Blk Rr Spring Lake Village V

Allan Kenneth Kirkpatrick to III D Investment Group, $2,200, L15 Blk 193 Sun’n Lake Est Sec 18

Melvin D Heck to Gary Douglas Dalton, $245,000, L26 Prospect Ridge Sub

Estelle Powers Revocable Trust to Robert A Fischer, $10,000, L11 Blk X Spring Lake Village V

Bank Plus Realty Inc to Angeles Maria Maisonet Del Valle, $109,000, L2-4 Blk 160 Sebring Highlands

JPMorgan Chase Bank to Juan O Dejesus, $82,500, L54 Blk 26 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 2/Rerecorded

Evco Inc to Ren Mar 1241, $315,000, L25-28 Blk AA Country Club Add

Eugene H Bengtson to Andrew J Simpson, $45,000, Pt L4 Blk 83 Town Of Sebring 4th Add

Patricia Janice Kiley to Jose R Murga, $3,000, L1 Blk 219 Sun’n Lake Est Sec 19

Scott Muzzio to Alicia Sartori, $148,000, L7/8 Blk 5 Citrus Lake Colony

Sept. 12

Andrew J Green to Lake Placid, $73,290, L7 Blk 1 Highlands Park Est Sec P/Others

Cecil W Wood to Candi D Caauwe, $146,000, L13 Blk 303 Placid Lakes Sec 20

Laci B Shoemaker to Shenghong Zhang, $30,000, L43-45 Blk 36 Glenada Hills

Lawrence Colquit Thompson to Jack M Emelander, $160,000, L3/4 Blk 1 Sunset Shores Sec A

Sept. 13

Hugh T Martin to David P Shermeta, $88,000, L107 Grayces Mobile Est Unit 2

James Goff to Cary J Harwood, $220,000, L71 Pt L70/72 Blk 4 Erin Park

Sergio De Cesare to Jerry Paul Castro, $3,450, L30 Blk 183 Woodlawn Terrace Sub

John A Glynn to Dallestra Cuevas, $199,900, L58 Pine And Lake Sub

Justin N Loury to Michael D Runner, $220,000, L14 Pt L15 Blk 2 Golfview Estates

Wauchula State Bank to Smart Investmentz, $83,000, Pt Sec 23-37-30

Marco Antonio Galvan to Susan Gossick, $114,900, L3 Blk 19 Oak Beach Colony 1st Add

Daniel R Clanahan to 16 Lake June Road, $485,000, L16 Blk 1 Lake June Park

Country Garden Of Highlands Co Inc to Vishwanauth Tilack , $125,000, Tract B Spring Lake Village Vii

Mary Lou Levingston to William Beard, $128,000, L838 Sebring Hills

Sept. 16

Us Bank to Bret Hinkle, $311,850, L2/3 Forest Ridge

Jeni Rose Ginjauma to Israel Armendariz, $118,000, L22 Blk 7 Highlands Park Est Sec H

Joseph D Doren to James R Sherman, $110,000, Unit H Four View Townhomes

Arbuckle Creek Ranch Inc to Ronald D Butler, $40,000, L25 Blk 1 Riverside Est Sec 1

Buyblocker.Com Inc to James B Bush, $100,000, L11 Blk 3 Lake June Vista

Mathilda J Wilfong to Natasha Jadoo, $110,000, L226 Pt L227 Sebring Hills

Andrea J McClure to Madeline N Wyatt, $159,900, Pt L11 Rolfes Sunset Bay Sub

Coastal Real Estate Holdings to Bryan Carlson, $3,500, L261 Blue Heron Golf & Country Club

Brian Huber to Raymundo Armenta Flores, $50,000, L1 Pt L2 Blk C Sunset Hill/Other

Leana B Thanos to Jose E Del Calle, $300,000, L40 Blk 258 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 20

Jose Luis Paez to Roy A Pollard, $7,000, L13 Blk 15 Lake Haven Est Sec 1

Daniel C Waite to George C Turenne, $155,000, L2 Blk 7 Lake Blue Est

Mariana M Huet to Nancy A Serpa, $137,000, L200 West Sebring Est Sec B

Julia Sultan Kouragian to Thomas Drake, $119,900, L267 West Sebring Est Sec B

David L Carlton to Rickey Moskodauz, $250,000, L349 Golf Hammock Unit Iv

5 Hazel Corp to Sara Lomnick, $83,000, Pt L8/9 Blk 188 Woodlawn Terrace

American Estate & Trust to Bhagwandath Maharaj, $4,000, L451 Sebring Ridge Sec E

Meyer Pinchassow to Karen Paula Gates, $262,000, L13 Blk 4 Temple Terrace

Sept. 17

Gladys Dudley to Richard W McCallar, $215,000, L3 Blk 247 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 20

Karen Patten Lackey to Darlene Rae Logan, $125,000, Pt L18 Blk 6 Venetian Village Revised

Sandra K Smith to Donald L Kesterson Jr, $28,000, L95 Sylvan Shores Est Sec E

Krista R Miller to Hugo Jorge Silva, $5,500, L4 Blk 191 Woodlawn Terrace

Jonathan Pasco Cooper to David Sofia, $122,500 , L6 Blk 1 Lake Saddlebags Sub

Black Reef Trust to Christopher W Ricchetti, $190,100, Pt Sec 26-36-29

Deidra Hayes Nakano to Pacific Service Corp, $2,000, L25 Blk 6 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6

Michael F Polito to Andrea Angel Riano, $30,000, L37 Blk B Sebring Park

Hans Jurgen Peter Pinkau to Iron Rose Investments, $89,000, L16 Blk 427 Highland Towers Sub Revised

David L Griffin to Billy J Farley, $228,777, L20 Blk 271 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13

Justin Albritton to Paul Michael Terry, $180,000, L3450/3451 Avon Park Lakes Unit 11

American Land Investment Corp to Juan Miguel Cruz Rivera, $3,000, L9 Blk 5 Sebring Hills South Unit 4

DFC Loan Funding Co to Lucky Mayor, $27,700, L36 Blk 97 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 8

Steven Blazing to Graham Peter Revocable Trust, $59,000, L275 Fairmount Mobile Est

Armando Ramos to David T Morris, $4,500, L2/3 Blk 373 Leisure Lakes Sec 17

James B McAlpine to Nigel O Haughton, $172,000, L1 Pt L2 Blk 117 Lakewood Terraces

Highlands County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Yanira M Cruz, $112,000, L15 Masons Ridge

Highlands County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Stefanie A Graef, $112,000, L14 Masons Ridge

Highlands County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Shacara Denise Hodo, $112,000, L13 Masons Ridge

Michael J Smalling to Robert Brooker, $155,000, L73a Vantage Pointe Phase Ii

Philip M O’Boyle to Tracey Martel, $109,900, L22 Blk 3 Venetian Village Revised

Ryan Chandler to Robert M Kennelley, $155,000, L751 Sebring Hills Sub

Robert D Schroeder to Joseph M Baker, $279, 000, L124 Golf Hammock Unit Iii

Millicent Werker Banks to Laura Shirley, $45,000, L12 Blk 66 Town Of Sebring 2nd Add

George L Balta to State Of Florida Internal Improvement Trust Fund, $4,500, Tract 651 Sebring Lakes Acres Unit 4

Michele D Renick to Shawn Fox, $187,500, L22 Blk 21 Sylvan Shores Est Sec C

Sept. 18

Nicole Gabrielle Ujfalussy to Zephyr Homes, $4,000, L432/433 Orange Blossom Est Unit 2

Thomas R Nugent to Jose M Cata, $263,000, L20 Golf Hammock Unit 2

Jennifer Humphrey to Freedom Land Solutions, $1,500, L1 Blk 328 Leisure Lakes Sub Sec 10

Noel Torres to Catfish Creek, $740,000, L1 Loyds Landing

Don L Ming to JGS Land Development, $616,666.67, Pt Spring Lake Village X

Robert D Ming to JGS Land Development, $308,333.33, Pt Spring Lake Village X

Highlands County to Chinmaya Bhandare, $14,121, L11 Blk 340 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16

David J Ramnes to Raymond J Cooke, $140,000, L10 Blk K Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 4

Larry Galbreath to Patricia Meloy, $50,000, Unit C-1 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase 2

Nieves Portilla to Adventure From Home Inc, $148,000, L16 Blk 17 Lake Haven Est Sec 1

Highlands County to Gustavo Ibanez, $2,700, L1613/1614 Avon Park Lakes Unit 5

Highlands County to Morris E McCoskey, $20,110, L41 Blk 342 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16

Highlands County to Patricia Richardson, $5,400, L35 Blk 379 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 18

Highlands County to Patricia Richardson, $5,400, L2 Blk 379 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 18

Timothy H Wright to Brown Sherron V Fraser, $9,500, L7 Blk 70 Sebring Country Est Sec 3

Phillip M Fraser to Ann T Stamitiou, $290,000, L9 Pt L8 Blk 740 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 15 R1

Benedito Joseph Audia to Jerome A Klopf, $180,000, L11 Blk 99 Placid Lakes Sec 14

Wayne H Carlton to Escend Investments , $111,000, L47 Blk 51 Placid Lakes Sec 6

Hradyendra Sharma to Chase R A Taylor, $99,000, L1 Blk 8 Highlands Park Est Sec B

Catherine Forman to Roel Medellin, $145,000, L957/958 Pt L959 Avon Park Lakes Unit 3

Sept 19

Maria Karp to Walter R Reed, $6,000, L1 Blk 3 Highlands Park Est Sec J

Gloria E Clow to Ellouise G Pritchett, $100,000, L3106-3108 Avon Park Lakes Unit 11

Kevin A Seymour to Rafael Rodriguez, $100,000, L962/963 Avon Park Lakes Unit 3

Loren L Keagle to Helen Karwowski, $69,000, Unit 702 Lakeshore Tower One Condo

Patrick H Orsa to Joan Lawrence, $237,500, L43 Blk 10 Sylvan Shores Est Sec C

Miriam Ramoneda to Federal National Mortgage Assn, $146,633.29, L105 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D

Cynthia L Devries to Florida 6000, $3,200, L16 Pt L15 Blk 263 Lake Sebring Sub

Covered Bridge Lake Placid to Alberta M Vasilake, $39,500, L30 Blk 1 Venetian Village Revised

Hamchand Shievdayal to Christina Homar Reyes, $75,000, L2 Blk 4 Lucas Lake Est

Nancy Oxer Davis to State Of Florida Internal Improvement Trust Fund, $45,900, L251/252 Sebring Lakes Acres Unit 2 Unrec//Others

Bruce Alan Ritsema to Victoria Bonnyai, $3,900, L45/46 Orange Blossom Est Unit 1

Patrick J Notaro to Jared A Tomblin, $2,500, L14 Blk 510 Leisure Lakes Sec 18

Sept. 20

Yanely Riveron Aristiguis to Pedro J Quinones Diaz, $100,000, L22 Blk 139 Suniland

T E James Custom Inc to Paula Ann Jonack, $296,500, Pt L4 Pine & Lake Sub

Dimitrios Karabinis to Robert William Vernon, $25,000, L8 Blk 8 Harder Hall Country Club Ii

Leonard M Lubin to Sandra Bruce, $121,000, L17b Orangewood Acres Phase 1 Unit 3

Heather Boger to Anas Bellaj Ansari, $23,750, L8 Blk 13 Lake Letta Est

Alina Gonzalez to Brown Sherron V Fraser, $10,000, L7 Blk 74 Sebring County Est Sec 3

Sharmen Kelly Crawford to Timothy M Burnette, $167,500, L5255-5264 Avon Park Lakes Unit 17

Jean Y Campbell to John Pietrucha, $82,000, Unit 206 Fountainhead Condo

Elmo Johnston to Tung Nguyen, $800,000, L8 Blk C Lake Jackson Blvd Sub/Easement/Other

Hope Elaine Ewing to Godfrey John Parsons, $77,500, Unit C-4 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase Ii

American Land Investments Of Lee to Sherron V Fraser Brown, $9,000, L12 Blk 75 Sebring Country Est Sec 3

Rafael Lozada to Selena Le Ann Lozada, $270,000, L34 Blk 7 Orange Blossom Est Unit 5

Midland Ira Inc to Robert M Griffin, $6,000, L16 Blk 23 Sylvan Shores Est Sec C

James D Carpenter to Joseph R Fix, $209,000, L382 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase Iv

Seven Mountains High to B&B Commercial Investments Lake, $215,000, L7 Blk 1 Lake June Pointe Phase 2

J & N Homes Inc to Jill K Calvert, $147,900, L20 Blk 21 Sylvan Shores Est Sec C

Temptation Avenue to James L Terrell, $162,000, L3/4 Blk E Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 3

Tasha M Kerklin to Bobby Pough, $5,000, L7 Lake Anoka Mobile Est

Betty L Pitre to Kenneth Hinkle Jr, $84,900, Pt L14-16 Blk 431 Sebring Summit

Marks Excavating Inc to C & K Sun Holdings, $800,000, Pt Parcel A Hillside Lake Annex/Others

Robert G Loucks to Leonardo Delgado, $2,025, L5/6 Blk 1 Highlands Park Est Sec L

Kenneth L Claussen to Equity Trust Co, $221,500, L25 Blk 258 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 20

Highland County to Andrew Morrison, $4,700, L17/18 Blk 11 Highlands Park Est Sec D

Richard D Hassler to Robert A Orlandini, $250,000, L9 Blk F Tomoka Heights Sec Ix

John H McCracken to Fitzgerald Jacobs, $42,260, Pt Sec 8-34-29

Fred M Jenkins to Paul Gallagher Jr, $4,000, L148 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D

James Arthur Hewlett to Clifford Westover, $215,000, L139 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase Vii-C Sec 1

Guadalupe E Casares to Allfixed Solutions Corp, $62,000, L17 Blk 153 Sebring Highlands Sub Sec D

Sept. 23

Federal National Mortgage Assn to Ricardo Adams, $40,000, L10 Blk A Stewarts Add

Timothy J Stocks to Lee F Ross, $136,000, L2541/2542 Avon Park Lakes Unit 8

Howard Builders Inc to Andrew Karim, $12,000, L1577 Sebring Ridge Sec F/Other

Arena & Arena to Sebring Vista MHC, $160,000, L9/10 Blk A Town Of Sebring 1st Add/Others

Highlands County to Sold Now Development, $3,186.86, L13862/13863 Avon Park Lakes Unit 43

Finance Of America Reverse to Kevin Kelly, $109,250, L1a Hidden Creek Villas

Michael A Longon to Arthur Webre, $120,400, L25 Blk 15 Highlands Park Est Sec F

Joseph A Ryan Jr to Danelle L Ryan, $57,906.35, L20 Blk 4 Temple Terrace

Equity Trust Co to Alba G Arcia, $5,700, L9596/9597 Avon Park Lakes Unit 29

Peggy J Motto to Daniel F Debono, $323,000, L9 Pt L10 Blk 45 Leisure Lakes Sec 11

Laura Meadows to Edward Andrew Monahan, $184,000, L3 Morris Sub

Richard A Tuck to Kaylee A Tuck, $25, 000, L1 Pt L2 Blk 4 Mcaulays Add To Town Of Lake Stearns Resub/Rerecorded

W Fair Tax Jc Services Inc to Reinaldo F Hernandez, $165,000, L3 Blk 16 Lake Haven Est Sec 1

Susan A Rankine to Georgette R Allen, $10,000, L2 Blk 13 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8

Norvin Hornberger to Santos Franco Lopez, $105,000, L1375 Sebring Ridge Sec F

Frank Howard Drabek to State Of Florida Internal Improvement Trust Fund, $4,950, Tract 586 Sebring Lakes Acres Unit 4

