Sept. 4
Fabio Oliveros to Raymundo Morales Chavez, $126,000, L11/13 Blk 3 Martha Est
Raymundo Morales Chavez to Selimaris Ruiz, $141,000, L14 Blk 5 Sebring Villas 1st Add
Alfred Scheide to Kevin M Ahrens, $135,000, L52b Vantage Pointe
Olga Yefremova to Marlen Rubiera, $19,000, L8 Blk 13 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
Charles R Gossick to Charles R Gossick, $55,119.99, L358/359 Pt L360 Avon Park Lakes Unit 1/Others
Mary N Nolen to Pedro Carballo, $80,000, L6 Blk 4 Florida Highlands
C Management Services Inc to Alan Davidson, $122,000, L1 Blk 1 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 1
Allen K Simmons to Jesica Parks, $430,000, L23 Golf Hammock Unit 2
Kimberly T Morris to Ronald Roney, $120,000, L13 Blk 10 Venetian Village Revised
Marvin H Waldron to Austin E Siegle, $6,000, L5/6 Blk 375 Leisure Lakes Sec 17
Marianne Cecere to Jose A Gonzalez, $10,000, L15 Blk E Spring Lake Sec 1
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to City Vision National Revitalization, $45,144, L25 Blk 113 Lake View Place
Summer Rain Commercial Park to John Light, $4,700, L6 Blk 14 Orange Blossom Est Unit 3
Sherrill Cummings to Dana R Adams, $255,000, L37 Blk 11 Oak Beach Colony
Calvin Stephan Morse to John Raymond, $39,000, L26 Blk I Pt Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat
David H Olthouse to Yakeel, $75,000, L2 Blk 10 Lake Blue Est
William B Bass to William C Davis, $6,000, L23 Blk 222 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 19
Diane Ventimiglia to Ellen Bonner Perryman, $185,000, L9 Blk A Tomoka Heights Sec 1
Glenn Tupica to Marie Dunivan, $48,500, L28 Blk 8 Orange Blossom Est Unit 11
Sept. 5
John H Oneal to Bryan Hll Belcher, $150,000, Farm 45 Basket Lake Groves/Other
Brandon J Poynor to Luis Javier Diaz Perez, $182,000, L5/6 Pine Ridge Park/Easement
Thomas Wareham to Juvonda Jones, $193,000, L6 Blk 72 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Manuel A Ortiz to Colon Gabriel Enrique Lopez, $155,000, L40 Blk 266 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Bruce Roberts to Caliber Homes Loan Ic, $160,500.78, L4 Blk D Lake Jackson Heights
Robert A Orlandini to Nlm Consulting, $115,000, Pt Sec 5-37-30/Easement
Helen M Klug to Dyke Gillespie, $170,000, L8a Pt L7 Blk E Tomoka Heights Sec 4
David Barry Edelson to Karma Woodward, $185,000, L56 Country Club Lake Est
Michael A Gadue to Dirk Caudle, $165,000, L13/14 Blk 203 Leisure Lakes Sec 3
Carl R Madsen to James L Kessler, $190,000, L18 Blk 1 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase V
Radivoje Stephanovic to Deanna S Johnson, $172,500, L153 Golf Hammock Unit Iii
Paul W Vause III to Gary W Walker Sr, $165,000, L21 Blk S Spring Lake Village Iii
Robert Petersen to Maria L Santos, $144,500, L8 Pt L7 Blk 300 Lake Sebring
Nick Roland Bishop to Peter Weldon, $17,000, L26 Pt L25 Lake Charlotte Shores
Robert Jamieson Gibbs to Carlos A Collazo, $10,000, L6/8 Stephens Heights Sub
John W Berlin Sr to Rhonda K Williamson, $150,000, L20 Blk 1 Sebring Villas 1st Add
Timberly L Langford to Beth A Lee, $120,000, L30 Blk 18 Sylvan Shores Est Sec B
Sept. 6
Manfred F Aldack to Evett Bernard Parker, $123,000, Pt L5 Blk 5 Town Of Avon Park
Heartland Land Company to Timothy R Hunter, $157, 000, L354 Sebring Hills
Jose Adrian Gonzaleza to Nyajah Smith, $160,000, L5931/5932 Pt L5933 Avon Park Lakes Unit 19
Jorge Gomez to Don Devaughn, $51,545.9, L7 Blk 64 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Kyle O Garner Jr to Dorothy L Reed, $222,000, L1 Blk 11 Orange Blossom Est Unit 4
Magnolia Manor Of Lake Placid to Reba A Cornejo, $36,000, L1/2/22-24 Magnolia Manor
William Allen Cooper to Cory Compton, $7,000, L12 Blk 2 Orange Blossom Est Sub Unit 11
Arthur J Ziegler to James F Katz, $141,500, L2 Blk 5 Orange Blossom Est Unit 9
Sean W Fielder to Jose Adrian Gonzalez, $214,000, Pt L2/3/22/23 Blk 275 Lake Sebring
Joseph Richard to James Louis, $5,000, L57 Blk 75 Pt Placid Lakes Sec 7 Resub
Joseph Richard to James Louis, $5,000, L9 Blk 260 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Joseph Richard to James Louis, $5,000, L35 Blk 247 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Trust No 4401 to Kem Alan Broeker, $7,000, L8 Blk 54 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Jeffrey L Elledge to Russell Jordan, $31,000, L5 Blk 6 Holiday Lake Est
David H Rinald to Richelieu Raubenheimer, $245,000, L28 Blk 1 Sylvan Shores Est Sec C
Karen Chappell to Felix O Garcia, $112,400, L24 Blk 60 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Elizabeth Da Silva to Jack J Thullen, $23,000, L19 Blk 251 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 20
Dennis Massey to John E Surrency, $6,000, L9 Blk B Horsehoe Sub
Sharon M Smith to Robert M Itter, $249,000, L63 Blk 344 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Phil Stone to Candice Sue Ellery, $124,900, L10/11 Blk 10 Highlands Park Est Sec G
Rock It Rentals to Bvi 5, $48,500, L19 Pt L18/20 Blk C Washington Park
David Young to Miguel A Garcia Jr, $184,000, L10 Pt L9 Francis Sparta Est
Thomas C Willis to Bisram Properties Inc, $7,500, L12 Blk J Spring Lake Village Iii
Kye C Pahk to Troy L Maloyed, $250,000, Pt Sec 24-34-28
Debra Louise Abelow to Edwin V Abaquita, $5,400, L27 Blk 5 Orange Blossom Est Unit 9
Howard Builders Inc to Tom Plante Construction Inc, $7,000, L3776/3777 Avon Park Lakes Unit 12
Stephen Randal Conlon to Paul M Conlon, $1,000, L48 Blk 61 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 6
Oliver Stoeckle to Harley M Huntzinger, $100,000, L3 Pt L2/4 Blk 265 Lake Sebring Sub
Richard Castillo to Pavel Luis Acosta, $245,000, L17 Blk 12 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
Zephyr Homes to Antonio F Barco, $131,400, L12637-12641 Avon Park Lakes Unit 40
Bruce L Gunn to Donald B Martin, $5,000, L14 Blk B Spring Lake Village IV
Sept. 9
Sebastian Mclane to Annabelle Lee Feldman, $157,500, L14 Prospect Ridge Sub
Gerald McConnell to Carl C Veil, $10,000, L21 Blk A Spring Lake Village Vi
Iris Noelia Perez Irizarry to Hector Angel Arocho Perez, $10,000, Unit 5E Manors
Bungalow Series F Reo to A N K Investments, $65,500, Pt L4 Blk 255 Sun N Lakes Est Of Seb Unit 13
Dso Ren Mar Inc to Seaside Land, $1,800,000, Pt A E Maclennan Sub/Other
Deepti Bhandare to Adventure From Home Inc, $90,000, L645 Sebring Hills
Charles M Forsythe to Todd M Castaline, $227,500, L9 Southwind Est Phase Ii
Peter A Barone to Wilfredo Castellanos, $175,000, L8/9 Blk 26 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Kathy R Harmon to Richard Castillo, $129,000, L22 Pt L21 Blk 427 Sebring Summit Sub
Francis John Kreysa to Ben Hill Griffin Inc, $15,000, Tract 216 Pittsburg Florida Fruit Growers Assn Sub
Milan Investments VIIII Inc to Chris Renfroe, $125,000, L16 Blk 14 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6
David P Irwin to Richard L Carnahan, $157,200, L6 Blk 5 Sirena Shores East
Patricia Mitchell to Sold Now Development, $4,900, L12223-12225 Avon Park Lakes Unit 38
Anthony D Colella to Cleopatra P Ingram, $26,500, L13/14 Blk 10 Town Of Harding Sec 2
Cameron B Dougall to Donald Worthey, $160,000, L15/16 Blk 273 Lake Sebring
FTB Partners to Fred Doubleday, $12,500, L3 Blk 6 Lebanon Heights Sec 1
Pablo Suarez to Alvarina Area, $110,000, L1 Blk 155 Placid Lakes Sec 12
Windy Lynne Ferreira to Timothy Kinzie, $110,000, L26 Blk 21 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 2
Bridgette N Darby to Conerick Partners, $4,500, L1 Blk 91 Placid Lakes Sec 14
Samuel J Lockwood Jr to John C Lewis, $110,000, L6 Blk 1 Erin Park
Michelle Karthauser to Mariana M Huet, $113,750, L25/26 Blk 59 Placid Lakes Sec 6
John A Shuck to Ricky Dennis Provence, $1,000, L50 Grayces Mobile Est
Raymond Leon Tubbs to Chris Renfroe, $80,400, L38 Blk 2 Erin Park
Howard Builders Inc to Chad Tarkington, $6,500, L14 Blk 8 Sebring Ridge Sec G
Richard W Gaines to Dorothy A Hicks, $115,000, Unit 306 Lake Damon Villas South Ii/Other
Deborah Lynn Arnett to Martin Durski, $132,000, Parcel B Pt L18 Blk R Spring Lake Village III
Thomas Wareham to Ronny G Shumard, $179,900, Pt L2 Blk F Lake Jackson Boulevard Sub
Ronny Shumard to Randy T Blank, $205,000, L45 Prairie Oaks Village/Easement
Becky J Frazier to Dorothy Austin, $187,000, L24 Prairie Oaks Village
Dirty Properties Edmundson to Steven Wayne Cooper, $145,000, Pt Tract T Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 17
Sasha Darby to Vonerick Capital Partners, $4,500, L28 Blk 91 Placid Lakes Sec 14
Sept. 11
Herbert Abel to William L Masters, $7,300, L7 Blk Rr Spring Lake Village V
Allan Kenneth Kirkpatrick to III D Investment Group, $2,200, L15 Blk 193 Sun’n Lake Est Sec 18
Melvin D Heck to Gary Douglas Dalton, $245,000, L26 Prospect Ridge Sub
Estelle Powers Revocable Trust to Robert A Fischer, $10,000, L11 Blk X Spring Lake Village V
Bank Plus Realty Inc to Angeles Maria Maisonet Del Valle, $109,000, L2-4 Blk 160 Sebring Highlands
JPMorgan Chase Bank to Juan O Dejesus, $82,500, L54 Blk 26 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 2/Rerecorded
Evco Inc to Ren Mar 1241, $315,000, L25-28 Blk AA Country Club Add
Eugene H Bengtson to Andrew J Simpson, $45,000, Pt L4 Blk 83 Town Of Sebring 4th Add
Patricia Janice Kiley to Jose R Murga, $3,000, L1 Blk 219 Sun’n Lake Est Sec 19
Scott Muzzio to Alicia Sartori, $148,000, L7/8 Blk 5 Citrus Lake Colony
Sept. 12
Andrew J Green to Lake Placid, $73,290, L7 Blk 1 Highlands Park Est Sec P/Others
Cecil W Wood to Candi D Caauwe, $146,000, L13 Blk 303 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Laci B Shoemaker to Shenghong Zhang, $30,000, L43-45 Blk 36 Glenada Hills
Lawrence Colquit Thompson to Jack M Emelander, $160,000, L3/4 Blk 1 Sunset Shores Sec A
Sept. 13
Hugh T Martin to David P Shermeta, $88,000, L107 Grayces Mobile Est Unit 2
James Goff to Cary J Harwood, $220,000, L71 Pt L70/72 Blk 4 Erin Park
Sergio De Cesare to Jerry Paul Castro, $3,450, L30 Blk 183 Woodlawn Terrace Sub
John A Glynn to Dallestra Cuevas, $199,900, L58 Pine And Lake Sub
Justin N Loury to Michael D Runner, $220,000, L14 Pt L15 Blk 2 Golfview Estates
Wauchula State Bank to Smart Investmentz, $83,000, Pt Sec 23-37-30
Marco Antonio Galvan to Susan Gossick, $114,900, L3 Blk 19 Oak Beach Colony 1st Add
Daniel R Clanahan to 16 Lake June Road, $485,000, L16 Blk 1 Lake June Park
Country Garden Of Highlands Co Inc to Vishwanauth Tilack , $125,000, Tract B Spring Lake Village Vii
Mary Lou Levingston to William Beard, $128,000, L838 Sebring Hills
Sept. 16
Us Bank to Bret Hinkle, $311,850, L2/3 Forest Ridge
Jeni Rose Ginjauma to Israel Armendariz, $118,000, L22 Blk 7 Highlands Park Est Sec H
Joseph D Doren to James R Sherman, $110,000, Unit H Four View Townhomes
Arbuckle Creek Ranch Inc to Ronald D Butler, $40,000, L25 Blk 1 Riverside Est Sec 1
Buyblocker.Com Inc to James B Bush, $100,000, L11 Blk 3 Lake June Vista
Mathilda J Wilfong to Natasha Jadoo, $110,000, L226 Pt L227 Sebring Hills
Andrea J McClure to Madeline N Wyatt, $159,900, Pt L11 Rolfes Sunset Bay Sub
Coastal Real Estate Holdings to Bryan Carlson, $3,500, L261 Blue Heron Golf & Country Club
Brian Huber to Raymundo Armenta Flores, $50,000, L1 Pt L2 Blk C Sunset Hill/Other
Leana B Thanos to Jose E Del Calle, $300,000, L40 Blk 258 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 20
Jose Luis Paez to Roy A Pollard, $7,000, L13 Blk 15 Lake Haven Est Sec 1
Daniel C Waite to George C Turenne, $155,000, L2 Blk 7 Lake Blue Est
Mariana M Huet to Nancy A Serpa, $137,000, L200 West Sebring Est Sec B
Julia Sultan Kouragian to Thomas Drake, $119,900, L267 West Sebring Est Sec B
David L Carlton to Rickey Moskodauz, $250,000, L349 Golf Hammock Unit Iv
5 Hazel Corp to Sara Lomnick, $83,000, Pt L8/9 Blk 188 Woodlawn Terrace
American Estate & Trust to Bhagwandath Maharaj, $4,000, L451 Sebring Ridge Sec E
Meyer Pinchassow to Karen Paula Gates, $262,000, L13 Blk 4 Temple Terrace
Sept. 17
Gladys Dudley to Richard W McCallar, $215,000, L3 Blk 247 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 20
Karen Patten Lackey to Darlene Rae Logan, $125,000, Pt L18 Blk 6 Venetian Village Revised
Sandra K Smith to Donald L Kesterson Jr, $28,000, L95 Sylvan Shores Est Sec E
Krista R Miller to Hugo Jorge Silva, $5,500, L4 Blk 191 Woodlawn Terrace
Jonathan Pasco Cooper to David Sofia, $122,500 , L6 Blk 1 Lake Saddlebags Sub
Black Reef Trust to Christopher W Ricchetti, $190,100, Pt Sec 26-36-29
Deidra Hayes Nakano to Pacific Service Corp, $2,000, L25 Blk 6 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6
Michael F Polito to Andrea Angel Riano, $30,000, L37 Blk B Sebring Park
Hans Jurgen Peter Pinkau to Iron Rose Investments, $89,000, L16 Blk 427 Highland Towers Sub Revised
David L Griffin to Billy J Farley, $228,777, L20 Blk 271 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Justin Albritton to Paul Michael Terry, $180,000, L3450/3451 Avon Park Lakes Unit 11
American Land Investment Corp to Juan Miguel Cruz Rivera, $3,000, L9 Blk 5 Sebring Hills South Unit 4
DFC Loan Funding Co to Lucky Mayor, $27,700, L36 Blk 97 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 8
Steven Blazing to Graham Peter Revocable Trust, $59,000, L275 Fairmount Mobile Est
Armando Ramos to David T Morris, $4,500, L2/3 Blk 373 Leisure Lakes Sec 17
James B McAlpine to Nigel O Haughton, $172,000, L1 Pt L2 Blk 117 Lakewood Terraces
Highlands County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Yanira M Cruz, $112,000, L15 Masons Ridge
Highlands County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Stefanie A Graef, $112,000, L14 Masons Ridge
Highlands County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Shacara Denise Hodo, $112,000, L13 Masons Ridge
Michael J Smalling to Robert Brooker, $155,000, L73a Vantage Pointe Phase Ii
Philip M O’Boyle to Tracey Martel, $109,900, L22 Blk 3 Venetian Village Revised
Ryan Chandler to Robert M Kennelley, $155,000, L751 Sebring Hills Sub
Robert D Schroeder to Joseph M Baker, $279, 000, L124 Golf Hammock Unit Iii
Millicent Werker Banks to Laura Shirley, $45,000, L12 Blk 66 Town Of Sebring 2nd Add
George L Balta to State Of Florida Internal Improvement Trust Fund, $4,500, Tract 651 Sebring Lakes Acres Unit 4
Michele D Renick to Shawn Fox, $187,500, L22 Blk 21 Sylvan Shores Est Sec C
Sept. 18
Nicole Gabrielle Ujfalussy to Zephyr Homes, $4,000, L432/433 Orange Blossom Est Unit 2
Thomas R Nugent to Jose M Cata, $263,000, L20 Golf Hammock Unit 2
Jennifer Humphrey to Freedom Land Solutions, $1,500, L1 Blk 328 Leisure Lakes Sub Sec 10
Noel Torres to Catfish Creek, $740,000, L1 Loyds Landing
Don L Ming to JGS Land Development, $616,666.67, Pt Spring Lake Village X
Robert D Ming to JGS Land Development, $308,333.33, Pt Spring Lake Village X
Highlands County to Chinmaya Bhandare, $14,121, L11 Blk 340 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16
David J Ramnes to Raymond J Cooke, $140,000, L10 Blk K Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 4
Larry Galbreath to Patricia Meloy, $50,000, Unit C-1 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase 2
Nieves Portilla to Adventure From Home Inc, $148,000, L16 Blk 17 Lake Haven Est Sec 1
Highlands County to Gustavo Ibanez, $2,700, L1613/1614 Avon Park Lakes Unit 5
Highlands County to Morris E McCoskey, $20,110, L41 Blk 342 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Highlands County to Patricia Richardson, $5,400, L35 Blk 379 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 18
Highlands County to Patricia Richardson, $5,400, L2 Blk 379 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 18
Timothy H Wright to Brown Sherron V Fraser, $9,500, L7 Blk 70 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Phillip M Fraser to Ann T Stamitiou, $290,000, L9 Pt L8 Blk 740 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 15 R1
Benedito Joseph Audia to Jerome A Klopf, $180,000, L11 Blk 99 Placid Lakes Sec 14
Wayne H Carlton to Escend Investments , $111,000, L47 Blk 51 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Hradyendra Sharma to Chase R A Taylor, $99,000, L1 Blk 8 Highlands Park Est Sec B
Catherine Forman to Roel Medellin, $145,000, L957/958 Pt L959 Avon Park Lakes Unit 3
Sept 19
Maria Karp to Walter R Reed, $6,000, L1 Blk 3 Highlands Park Est Sec J
Gloria E Clow to Ellouise G Pritchett, $100,000, L3106-3108 Avon Park Lakes Unit 11
Kevin A Seymour to Rafael Rodriguez, $100,000, L962/963 Avon Park Lakes Unit 3
Loren L Keagle to Helen Karwowski, $69,000, Unit 702 Lakeshore Tower One Condo
Patrick H Orsa to Joan Lawrence, $237,500, L43 Blk 10 Sylvan Shores Est Sec C
Miriam Ramoneda to Federal National Mortgage Assn, $146,633.29, L105 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D
Cynthia L Devries to Florida 6000, $3,200, L16 Pt L15 Blk 263 Lake Sebring Sub
Covered Bridge Lake Placid to Alberta M Vasilake, $39,500, L30 Blk 1 Venetian Village Revised
Hamchand Shievdayal to Christina Homar Reyes, $75,000, L2 Blk 4 Lucas Lake Est
Nancy Oxer Davis to State Of Florida Internal Improvement Trust Fund, $45,900, L251/252 Sebring Lakes Acres Unit 2 Unrec//Others
Bruce Alan Ritsema to Victoria Bonnyai, $3,900, L45/46 Orange Blossom Est Unit 1
Patrick J Notaro to Jared A Tomblin, $2,500, L14 Blk 510 Leisure Lakes Sec 18
Sept. 20
Yanely Riveron Aristiguis to Pedro J Quinones Diaz, $100,000, L22 Blk 139 Suniland
T E James Custom Inc to Paula Ann Jonack, $296,500, Pt L4 Pine & Lake Sub
Dimitrios Karabinis to Robert William Vernon, $25,000, L8 Blk 8 Harder Hall Country Club Ii
Leonard M Lubin to Sandra Bruce, $121,000, L17b Orangewood Acres Phase 1 Unit 3
Heather Boger to Anas Bellaj Ansari, $23,750, L8 Blk 13 Lake Letta Est
Alina Gonzalez to Brown Sherron V Fraser, $10,000, L7 Blk 74 Sebring County Est Sec 3
Sharmen Kelly Crawford to Timothy M Burnette, $167,500, L5255-5264 Avon Park Lakes Unit 17
Jean Y Campbell to John Pietrucha, $82,000, Unit 206 Fountainhead Condo
Elmo Johnston to Tung Nguyen, $800,000, L8 Blk C Lake Jackson Blvd Sub/Easement/Other
Hope Elaine Ewing to Godfrey John Parsons, $77,500, Unit C-4 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase Ii
American Land Investments Of Lee to Sherron V Fraser Brown, $9,000, L12 Blk 75 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Rafael Lozada to Selena Le Ann Lozada, $270,000, L34 Blk 7 Orange Blossom Est Unit 5
Midland Ira Inc to Robert M Griffin, $6,000, L16 Blk 23 Sylvan Shores Est Sec C
James D Carpenter to Joseph R Fix, $209,000, L382 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase Iv
Seven Mountains High to B&B Commercial Investments Lake, $215,000, L7 Blk 1 Lake June Pointe Phase 2
J & N Homes Inc to Jill K Calvert, $147,900, L20 Blk 21 Sylvan Shores Est Sec C
Temptation Avenue to James L Terrell, $162,000, L3/4 Blk E Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 3
Tasha M Kerklin to Bobby Pough, $5,000, L7 Lake Anoka Mobile Est
Betty L Pitre to Kenneth Hinkle Jr, $84,900, Pt L14-16 Blk 431 Sebring Summit
Marks Excavating Inc to C & K Sun Holdings, $800,000, Pt Parcel A Hillside Lake Annex/Others
Robert G Loucks to Leonardo Delgado, $2,025, L5/6 Blk 1 Highlands Park Est Sec L
Kenneth L Claussen to Equity Trust Co, $221,500, L25 Blk 258 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 20
Highland County to Andrew Morrison, $4,700, L17/18 Blk 11 Highlands Park Est Sec D
Richard D Hassler to Robert A Orlandini, $250,000, L9 Blk F Tomoka Heights Sec Ix
John H McCracken to Fitzgerald Jacobs, $42,260, Pt Sec 8-34-29
Fred M Jenkins to Paul Gallagher Jr, $4,000, L148 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D
James Arthur Hewlett to Clifford Westover, $215,000, L139 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase Vii-C Sec 1
Guadalupe E Casares to Allfixed Solutions Corp, $62,000, L17 Blk 153 Sebring Highlands Sub Sec D
Sept. 23
Federal National Mortgage Assn to Ricardo Adams, $40,000, L10 Blk A Stewarts Add
Timothy J Stocks to Lee F Ross, $136,000, L2541/2542 Avon Park Lakes Unit 8
Howard Builders Inc to Andrew Karim, $12,000, L1577 Sebring Ridge Sec F/Other
Arena & Arena to Sebring Vista MHC, $160,000, L9/10 Blk A Town Of Sebring 1st Add/Others
Highlands County to Sold Now Development, $3,186.86, L13862/13863 Avon Park Lakes Unit 43
Finance Of America Reverse to Kevin Kelly, $109,250, L1a Hidden Creek Villas
Michael A Longon to Arthur Webre, $120,400, L25 Blk 15 Highlands Park Est Sec F
Joseph A Ryan Jr to Danelle L Ryan, $57,906.35, L20 Blk 4 Temple Terrace
Equity Trust Co to Alba G Arcia, $5,700, L9596/9597 Avon Park Lakes Unit 29
Peggy J Motto to Daniel F Debono, $323,000, L9 Pt L10 Blk 45 Leisure Lakes Sec 11
Laura Meadows to Edward Andrew Monahan, $184,000, L3 Morris Sub
Richard A Tuck to Kaylee A Tuck, $25, 000, L1 Pt L2 Blk 4 Mcaulays Add To Town Of Lake Stearns Resub/Rerecorded
W Fair Tax Jc Services Inc to Reinaldo F Hernandez, $165,000, L3 Blk 16 Lake Haven Est Sec 1
Susan A Rankine to Georgette R Allen, $10,000, L2 Blk 13 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
Norvin Hornberger to Santos Franco Lopez, $105,000, L1375 Sebring Ridge Sec F
Frank Howard Drabek to State Of Florida Internal Improvement Trust Fund, $4,950, Tract 586 Sebring Lakes Acres Unit 4
