The work we most need to do, is the work that most needs to be done. And using your passions and talents to complete that work, will bring you the most joy.
Today, the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County, Inc. is celebrating 25 years of serving our community’s children and families. From the elementary student diagnosed with learning disabilities, to the teen who wasn’t planning on completing high school. From the single mom who needs her vehicle repaired to get to work, to the mom battling cancer who needs gas money to travel for treatment. Grandparents raising their grandchildren, foster parents loving on their children, victims of domestic violence finding safety at home, and victims of child abuse finding safety in family.
Over the years, thousands of children have been protected, youth have been encouraged, parents have been supported, and families have been strengthened.
Formed out of incredible passion and purpose, and starting with $2,000 of community donations in the bank, the Champion for Children Foundation has been addressing the needs of local children and their families since 1994. From a sincere board of directors who take the well-being of children seriously, to dedicated staff who are driven by the commitment to help every child have the opportunity to reach their greatest potential. From gracious volunteers who give of their talents, to generous donors who give of their talents. Individuals share their gifts, businesses give their products, churches bless with their prayers, civic groups support with their network, and schools teach to care for their neighbor.
The Champion for Children Foundation exists solely because of you, and that is the greatest gift to share with those the Foundation is honored to serve. Thank you for standing strong behind families in need, parents who are struggling, teens who are hurting, and children who are facing trauma. Thank you for sharing your passions, your talents, and your joy, to invest in the next generation and address the greatest needs of our community’s most vulnerable citizens.
Writer Frederick Buechner shares, “The kind of work God usually calls us to is the kind of work that we need most to do and that the world most needs to have done. The place God calls us to is the place where our deep gladness and the world’s deep hunger meet.”
Carissa Marines serves as CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation. You can help provide prevention programs and early intervention services to local at-risk families and children in need, all donations are tax-deductible. The office is at 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870. For more information, call 863-382-2905 or visit www.ChampionforChildren.org.
