The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of August gives angler the development of the first quarter moon phase, which occurs Wednesday, and a normal rainy season weather forecast but with a dominate moderate to weak west wind prevailing for the next seven to eight days.
All fishing factors considered, early morning anglers won’t have much action until the end of this week, and late morning fishing will produce fair results all week. The best action of the day occurs during the hours leading up to the sunset. And Wednesday through Saturday the sunset bite will be fair to good.
It should be noted that a prevailing moderate west wind will occur all week and this will cause fish to adjust eastward as they follow the wind-driven food-chain to the west shorelines of islands and the east shoreline of the lake.
August is the month where shallow lakes suffer the most due to low dissolved oxygen rates. Water temperatures in these lakes are in the low to mid ninety degree range on the surface. If fish feed at all it will be during the sunset hours. Bass lose weight as they enter a stressed state, unable to digest food.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday through Thursday will be slightly better as the overhead moon and the sunset combine during the high oxygen level of the day.
Major Fishing Period: The moon is overhead today at 4:59 p.m. and the sunset at 8:12 p.m. which means fish will be actively feeding from 4-8:30 p.m. An additional factor which will cause even greater activity is the highest dissolved oxygen level of the day occurring at this time. So a feed intensity rating of 4-5 will occur today and will improve slightly as we enter the midweek and the first quarter moon phase arrives.
Wednesday the moon will be overhead at 7:30 p.m., causing a 6-rating from 6-9 p.m. Shallow lakes will produce the best during this time of day ‘if’ abundant sunshine occurred during the majority of the day. High solar energy rates produce a high photosynthesis rate, which in turn causes enough dissolved oxygen to occur within healthy vegetation areas.
Deeper lakes with grass fields at 12-18 foot depths hold enough dissolved oxygen due to the much cooler temperatures. A ten degree difference from the high surface water temp of 92 degree, makes all the difference in giving fish the ability to digest food.
During August, shallow lake bass lose a pound or two due to the inability to digest food due to low oxygen rates.
Minor Fishing Period: The moonrise occurs today at 10:36 a.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Oxygen production will be at full speed during this period, so depending on the lake, fish will become active within the healthy vegetation areas. However if your selected lake has deep submerged grass fields this feeding activity will be at the beginning of this period instead of near the end, as occurs in shallow lakes.
Prime Monthly Periods: Aug. 12-17 weak full moon, Aug. 27-Sept. 2 super new moon, Sept. 12-16 weak full moon, 26-30 strong new moon, Oct. 11-15 full moon, 25-30 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour summer charter for $250.00 for up to three anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.16 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure’s four gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 19-20 inches flowing a combined 1310 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
