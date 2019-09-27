SEBRING — Paul Cantwell, 23, took a plea deal of no contest to a charge of simple battery, a misdemeanor, in a case last spring where he was identified as one of four men who allegedly took a 21-year-old man to a remote location off Jack Weisser Boulevard in Sun ‘N Lakes of Lake Placid subdivision and beat him.

On Dec. 17, 2018, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, per the plea agreement, found Cantwell guilty of battery and sentenced him to 12 months probation, fines and costs of $1,295 and restitution of $3,725.62 to the victim, according to Highlands County Clerk of the Court records.

