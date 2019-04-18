Avon Park’s Dylan Ramos was a wall in goal for the Red Devils this season. The agile and athletic Ramos allowed an average of 1.8 goals per game. He had an impressive 113 saves and only allowed 25 goals to help Avon Park have a successful season.
“Dylan is an unbelievable keeper,” said Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton. “He has great instincts and is a true leader on the team.”
For his ability and accomplishments, Ramos has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“It is awesome to be selected as Player of the Year,” said Ramos. “All of the work I put in to train myself and to get better, it means a lot to me to be recognized. Means a lot to my family too. I will be leaving for Spain to play for a professional team in September and I will be taking college classes at South Florida State College. Real Valladolid is an academy that I will be attending in Spain where I will learn to better myself as a person and live on my own. I won’t have any family there but I am excited to go. I have been playing soccer since the age of five. Watching my big brother play goal keeper made me want to become a goal keeper and with my other brother playing soccer it was kind of a mandatory thing for me to play because my whole family plays. As a goal keeper I love to dive. I just fell in love with the game and it has been my No. 1 thing ever since.”
The Team
Joel Gonzalez, senior, Sebring – Gonzalez had two goals as a midfielder and also played defense. “Joel has a knack at reading the middle of the field defensively,” said Sebring Coach James Ashley. “His ability to calm the midfield helped Sebring maintain possession during the season. He was also Sebring’s ace on penalty kicks.”
Alejandro Villagomez, senior, Lake Placid – Villagomez was a midfield player who scored 16 goals and had 19 assists. He was recognized as MVP by his peers and coach staff,” said Lake Placid coach Alix Joliceur. “Alejandro has extraordinary moves with the ball. He is a very skillful player who possesses an exceptional vision on the field to see beyond plays before it even develops. He has tremendous ability and fortitude to change the outcome of a game. He has mastered the free-kill skill, and hence has managed to score the most free-kicks in the district and is among the top two points leader in the district.”
Seth McKelvey, sophomore, Avon Park – McKelvey played forward and midfield. He scored 6 goals and had an assist. “ Seth is aggressive,” said coach Albritton. “He has a physical style of playing.”
Kevin Rodriguez, junior, Sebring – Rodriguez is a midfielder who scored 8 goals and had 4 assists. “Kevin was very key to Sebring’s attack,” said Ashley. “Lethal at set pieces and dangerous for any goalie off their line. Kevin scored many great goals over the keeper but passing just under the crossbar this season. His fitness and ball handling made Sebring’s midfield challenging to defend.”
Kaleb Ramos, sophomore, Avon Park – Ramos scored 5 goals and had an assist as midfielder. “Kaleb is deceptive with speed,” Albritton stated. “He is a well rounded player who is very good offensively and defensively.”
Sam Troutman, junior, Lake Placid – Troutman was recognized as offensive player of the year by his peers and coaches. He scored 17 goals with 4 assists. “Sam has tremendous stamina and made some game-changing goals,” Jolicoeur said. “He always puts out a hundred percent effort on the field. Sam was among the top four points leader in the district.”
Canmujomue “C.D.” Lamadine, senior, Sebring – Lamadine played forward where he had 9 goals and 4 assists. He also played football as the place kicker. “C.D. Has a cannon for a leg,” Ashley said. “This was his first season on varsity and he left his mark finishing many of his opportunities to lead Sebring in goals. His speed and finishing kept him as a threat all season. His senior year was very successful as everyone stood up if they saw him crank his leg for a shot. Very few keepers have the ability to stop his shot if given the time to strike.”
Jeston Mason, senior, Avon Park – Mason had a total of 3 goals and 2 assists. “Jeston had a breakout year in my opinion,” Albritton said. “He played with power and physicality this year.”
Julian Perez, senior, Sebring – Perez played defense and had 2 assists. “Julian is one of the toughest central defenders I’ve seen in a long time,” said Ashley. “His ability to mark out and pressure forwards was nagging to any team we played. Julian’s leg helped Sebring out of jams as he could ease pressure by clearing the ball to his forwards. In fact, he had several assists from across the field. We knew it was coming, opponents seemed to be caught off guard. Julian has a great work ethic and passion for the game.”
Latroy Hillard, senior, Avon Park – Hillard had countless excellent defensive plays. “Latroy has great speed and is the back of the defense,” Albritton stated. “It was hard to keep stats for him because he had several huge defensive plays. He is a quiet leader.”
Brandon Monroy, senior, Lake Placid – Monroy was recognized as defensive player of the year by his team and coaches. “Brandon is one of the most aggressive and determined players on the Dragon team,” Jolicoeur said. “He has tremendous endurance beyond reproach. He never stops playing or gives up. As a defender he constantly imposed relentless challenges to the opponents. He managed to score a goal and had 4 assists. He was the team captain this year and he exemplified the character of a leader on and off the field that his peers often emulate.”
William “Billy” Carol, sophomore, Sebring – Carol played solid defense. “Billy was a consistent defender all season,” said Ashley. “His development was never ending and he emerged as a great reader of the game. Billy’s strength in fitness and his ability to read attacking plays are promising for Sebring’s future. Every game he got better and better. He leads by example and did a great job leading this season.”
Damian Felix, freshman, Avon Park – Felix was in the midfield position this season. “Damian has a bright future,” stated Albritton. “He plays bigger than his size.”
Coach Of The Year
For guiding their teams to a successful season, Lake Placid’s Alix Jolicoeur, Sebring’s James Ashley and Avon Park’s Lee Albritton have been selected as Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Boys Soccer Coaches of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Gordo shouldve been chosen as All Highlands County Player of the Year!!!!!!!!! And Brandon should not have been chosen. Jose Vargas could have easily replaced him!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.