When a group led by Indivisible appeared before the Sebring City Council to ask their help in getting gun shows across the street from Sebring High School moved elsewhere, the response from the president of the City Council was surprising. He seemed to view moving gun shows away from any school in the context of a threat to gun ownership rather than school safety. He noted that airplanes were used to take down the towers on 9/11 and he asked if the next step is to ban airplanes.
A recent letter to the editor in this paper had the headline “Should autos also be outlawed?”. The pro-gun writer raised the question “should we claim every auto dealer in town is bringing weapons of mass destruction into our community?”
Debate experts warn about underhanded tactics used in debates that come into play as an attempted deflection from the main argument that your opponent is losing and can no longer argue intelligently. The top three are Red Herring (changing the subject), Circular Reasoning (using an unproven point to prove a point) and oversimplifying the opponent’s argument.
We need to stay focused on the main issue: what do we value more, our students or pieces of metal designed to kill? I urge readers to get educated about fallacious arguments.
James Upchurch
Sebring
"He seemed to view moving gun shows away from any school in the context of a threat to gun ownership rather than school safety. He noted that airplanes were used to take down the towers on 9/11 and he asked if the next step is to ban airplanes." ………. I say Thank You to The President of the City Council. When Government protects Rights of all citizens they do a proper job worthy of they authority.
The group did not want "help". They wanted action favoring their cause. The problem is their cause may, or may not, be worthy. Protecting life is worthy but taking Individual Freedom of others is wrong. Hate to say it but The removal Second Amendment and that Individual Freedom of all Americans does not give protection from violence......
Debate tactics are not necessarily "underhanded tactics" unless listeners already have their mind made up and any "facts" but their own are not allowed so must be considered in a negative way. Deflection is presenting other facts that go against the directed discussion by closed minds. A "Red Herring" can be facts hidden in plain sight but unfavorable to the other side. "Circular Reasoning" using unporven points denies the truth of how cars and planes do cause death, which is the real problem. Some facts are not unproven but are unacceptable to the cause of gun removal. "Oversimplifying the opponenet's arguement" is acceptable debate tactics but some hate it when their cause is made simple enough to understand.......
You over simplify "the main issue" by ignoring what is really happening by restricting gun access (I say access because you do not restrict gun use). The real issue is we live in a land of Individual Freedoms that you would destroy for a promised result that has been proven to not work. It is not the gun show, or even gun ownership, that is the problem. It is a failure of concerned citizens to find a solution that allows others their Freedom of gun ownershp while reducing mental illnesses in people that would kill their neighbor.
American society values pieces of metal that kill. That's not even a question anymore. All this hypocrisy over abortion falls lame as we don't care about kids once they're born. If they're shot down, it's just collateral damage to preserving that overcooked 2nd amendment.
