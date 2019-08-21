When a group led by Indivisible appeared before the Sebring City Council to ask their help in getting gun shows across the street from Sebring High School moved elsewhere, the response from the president of the City Council was surprising. He seemed to view moving gun shows away from any school in the context of a threat to gun ownership rather than school safety. He noted that airplanes were used to take down the towers on 9/11 and he asked if the next step is to ban airplanes.

A recent letter to the editor in this paper had the headline “Should autos also be outlawed?”. The pro-gun writer raised the question “should we claim every auto dealer in town is bringing weapons of mass destruction into our community?”

Debate experts warn about underhanded tactics used in debates that come into play as an attempted deflection from the main argument that your opponent is losing and can no longer argue intelligently. The top three are Red Herring (changing the subject), Circular Reasoning (using an unproven point to prove a point) and oversimplifying the opponent’s argument.

We need to stay focused on the main issue: what do we value more, our students or pieces of metal designed to kill? I urge readers to get educated about fallacious arguments.

James Upchurch

Sebring

