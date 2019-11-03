TALLAHASSEE — Freshman Jarren Williams threw for a season-best 313 yards and two touchdowns as Miami won its third straight game against Florida State, 27-10 on Saturday.
Williams connected with Dee Wiggins on a 56-yard touchdown and Jeff Thomas on a 39-yard score.
Cam Akers had 22 carries for 66 yards. He also caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Alex Hornibrook. But the Seminoles managed just 31 rushing yards on 41 carries.
Deejay Dallas had 18 carries for 61 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run for the Hurricanes (5-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Freshman defensive end Gregory Rousseau had four of Miami's season-high nine sacks. The Seminoles (4-5, 3-4) had never before allowed nine sacks in a game.
Miami has had an up-and-down season but secured a confidence-building win for Manny Diaz in his first year as head coach.
Florida State coach Willie Taggart falls to 0-5 in rivalry games, losing four of them by double digits. The Seminoles fell at Clemson 45-14 on Oct. 12.
Florida Atlantic 35, Western Kentucky 24
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — James Pierre intercepted two passes and Florida Atlantic moved above Western Kentucky in the Conference USA standings with a 35-24 win on Saturday.
Pierre made his second interception with 6:07 left in the fourth quarter, returning Ty Storey's pass 30 yards to the FAU 41. The Owls (6-3, 4-1) then drove 59 yards on nine plays, punctuated by Nick Tronti's 22-yard TD run that capped the scoring with 2:10 left in the game.
Chris Robison passed for 208 yards and two TDs. Florida Atlantic led 28-14 on Robison's 51-yard TD pass to Willie Wright on the first possession of the second half. That ended a run of four straight touchdowns for the Owls.
UCF 44, Houston 29
ORLANDO — Dillon Gabriel passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Tre Nixon, and ran for a score as Central Florida dominated the second half and beat Houston 44-29 on Saturday.
UCF put the game out of reach with three third-quarter touchdowns. Bentavious Thompson scored on a 43-yard run, Gabriel and Nixon hooked up for a 34-yard score and Thompson added a 2-yard TD run for a 42-23 lead heading into the final quarter.
Gabriel hit 21 of 30 passes without an interception for the Knights. Nixon had six receptions for 123 yards.
Clayton Tune completed 18 of 30 passes for 179 yards with one TD and one interception for the Cougars.
FIU 24, Old Dominion 17
MIAMI — James Morgan threw for 252 yards and Napoleon Maxwell rushed for 83 yards and a score as Florida International battled to a 24-17 win over Old Dominion on Saturday.
FIU (5-4, 3-3 Conference USA), which had won three consecutive games before being upset by Middle Tennessee 50-17 last week, led 16-7 going into the fourth quarter.
Morgan ran in from the 1 to go up 24-10 with 6:17 remaining in the game. Old Dominion marched 65 yards in 10 plays to close within a touchdown after Lala Davis scored from the 10 with 2:54 left.
The ensuing onside kick went out of bounds and FIU took over on ODU's 46. The Monarch defense stiffened, forcing a punt that gave the Monarchs the ball on their own 9. Two plays later Olin Cushion III picked off a Hayden Wolff pass to secure the win.
Jose Borregales had field goals of 21, 31 and 42 yards in the first half to give the Panthers a 9-7 lead at the break.
Wolff threw for 169 yards for Old Dominion (1-8, 0-5), which has dropped eight straight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Love those 'Canes!! Great win!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.