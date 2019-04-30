Brunch is that clever meal that falls between breakfast and lunch, but often serves foods associated with both. Anything goes during brunch, as itÕs possible to have pancakes served alongside sandwiches.
Historians believe brunch originated in England during the early 19th century and later was brought to America. Some feel brunch evolved from pre-hunt breakfasts that were common in England at the time. Eventually, brunch evolved into a meal enjoyed before or after church services.
Regardless of its origins, brunch is here to stay. Home chefs can put their unique spins on brunch by preparing dishes such as this recipe for Seafood Newboogie from "Famous Dave's Backroads and Sidestreets" (The Mino-Giizhig Fund) by David Anderson. This New Orleans- and jazz-inspired take on brunch is sure to please.
Seafood Newboogie
Serves 6
2 cups water
1 tablespoon seafood base
1/3 cup butter
2/3 cup flour
2 cups heavy whipping cream
4 egg yolks, beaten
11/2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon Hungarian paprika
1/8 teaspoon cayenne
1 cup chopped cooked lobster
1 cup chopped cooked shrimp
1 cup chopped scallops, sauteed in butter
1 cup lump crab meat
1/3 cup cream sherry
6 cups cooked rice
3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Paprika to taste
Mix water and seafood base in a small bowl. Set aside. Heat butter in a saucepan until melted. Stir in flour. Cook over low heat for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly; do not brown. Add seafood base mixture gradually, stirring constantly. Stir in whipping cream, egg yolks, Old Bay seasoning, dry mustard, salt, nutmeg, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, and cayenne. Bring to a simmer over low heat, stirring constantly. Stir in lobster, shrimp, scallops, and crab meat. Bring to a simmer, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in sherry. Preheat the broiler. Spread the rice over the bottoms of six individual au gratin dishes. Spoon the seafood mixture over the rice. Sprinkle with the cheese. Broil until light golden brown and bubbly. Sprinkle with paprika to taste. Serve immediately with garlic toast. May substitute a mixture of 1 cup seafood stock and 1 cup liebfraumilch for 2 cups seafood stock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.