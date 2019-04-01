A 31-year-old Deltona woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on State Road 70 near Riverside Road on Sunday at 2:55 a.m.

A press release from the Florida Highway Patrol states a 2014 Honda Civic driven by Jaime Karbett was traveling on east on State Road 70 and failed to negotiate a curve, running off the road to the right. The car drove on along on the south shoulder of the road and struck a guardrail. The vehicle continued along the guardrail until coming to a stop with the guardrail through the top of the vehicle.

Karbett was transported to Lakeland Regional.

