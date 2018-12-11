The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County held their annual holiday party on Dec. 8 at the Island View Restaurant. Nearly 60 festively dressed ladies (and a few gentleman) enjoyed lunch and an interesting holiday program. Darlene Walton, played soft Christmas music on the harp.
The Democratic Women’s Club of Florida Inc., (DWCF) had its beginnings back in the 1950’s. The organizational meeting took place at the Princess Martha Hotel in St. Petersburg on May 24, 1956. That special day was chosen by Eleanor Roosevelt as Democratic Women’s Day. In 1980 the DWCF joined forces with the National Federation of Democratic Women.
The DCWF now represents well over 50 individual clubs. The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County is located at 4216 Sebring Parkway in Sebring, with Susie Johnson as its president.
Members are trained in leadership and campaign skills helping to foster the spirit of volunteerism and camaraderie between women with similar beliefs. By participating in workshops and club discussions, women become advocates for candidates they believe will help to make a difference in our country’s government.
“Every year we have a nice holiday celebration,” said Polly Parks. “We all keep so busy and can use a little rest and relaxation.”
The guests were welcomed by Johnson. “We want you to enjoy, relax and have fun. While our blue tsunami wave was not quite as successful as we had hoped, the Democrats did take back the house so we still have a lot to celebrate.”
“Highlands County was very successful by having the highest voter turnout for an off-year election,” said Audrey Asciutto, 1st vice-president. (This information came from their DEC vice chair, Chris Davies).
“We had such a strong grass roots effort here,” added Asciutto. “Many people shed blood, sweat and tears as we knocked on over 2,000 doors for our candidates.”
Shaneria Williams was a special guest ‘junior elf’. She is dual-enrolled in the collegiate program at Avon Park High School and South Florida State College and will graduate from both programs in May of 2019.
“I’ll actually graduate from college first with my AA degree in Liberal Arts.” Williams is only 17 years old.
“Each year we celebrate a different holiday this time of year. Last year was Hanukah and the year before was Christmas. This year our celebration is focused on Kwanzaa,” said Johnson.
Davette Thompson explained the seven principles of Kwanzaa. They are umoja (unity), kujichagulia (self-determination), ujima (collective work and responsibility), ujamaa (cooperative economics), nia (sense of purpose), kuumba (creativity) and imani (faith).
The Kwanzaa table is set with a colorful mat (kente) and wooden candle holder (kinara). There are three red candles, three green candles and a black candle in the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.