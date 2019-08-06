The Russians are winning. We all know that the Russians have tried for years to interfere with our elections and government; that is a given.
They have succeeded with the help of the Democratic Party. They got them so riled up that all they can do is focus on investigations, hearings and impeachment while ignoring and doing absolutely nothing with the real problems we face.
Exactly what the Russians wanted and they don’t even know they are playing right into the Russians hands. Remember these things. The broader problem was “manufactured,” there was no real problem.
Schiff stated, “we have proof Trump colluded with the Russians” (excuse me, where is the proof?).
Lastly, Trump is not my idea of a great leader that I would like. He should stop the tweets and just lead, but I’ll give you one personal fact.
During eight years of Obama, my IRA gained a total of 14.5% (lost money two years) or an average of a 1.8% per year. Since Trump, I gained 12% in 2017, 14.5% in 2018 and already got 16.4% this year. While I’m not a huge Trump fan, I will vote with my wallet and I suggest all do or you will have to get a tight grip on it if the Democrats take over.
Art Brand
Avon Park
I'm not a single-issue voter. President O'Bama was not perfect by any means but this incessant dehumanizing of the man has long grown tired and only serves to prove that the Rabid Right must use deflection to steer attention away from the mess we now call government.
