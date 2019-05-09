There has been mass confusion fueled by a deliberate, albeit nonsensical, media campaign since the now infamous Mueller Report and Muller Report part deux were released as to what were the significant takeaways from the reports. The left was anxious to bury the headline; the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia, and the investigation concluded it could not move forward with a charge of obstruction of justice.
Mueller, who saw action as a combat veteran, but has undoubtedly seen more savagery in his tenure as a veteran of DC politics, knew full well he would need substantial cover to deflect the heavy fire we would come under if he were to fulfill his duty properly and limit the report to legally relevant facts.
Mueller capitalized on the fact that most people are unaware of the function and role of a prosecutor. A prosecutor never determines whether someone is guilty or innocent. That function is reserved for a jury. A prosecutor’s duty is to examine evidence and determine if a crime was committed. In this case the answer was a resounding NO. Had it been yes, the takeaway would have been that the special counsel office found evidence supporting prosecution.
To be clear, this decision is a yes or no proposition. If the answer is maybe, that would mean even the prosecutor has reasonable doubt that that the potential defendant may not be guilty. How can a prosecutor convince a jury when they haven’t been convinced beyond a reasonable doubt?
The provision of the report that states the Office of the Special Counsel was unable to “exonerate President Trump,” is one example of the aforementioned metaphorical shiny objects deliberately inserted to distract the unwitting. Such distractions serve an important psychological purpose, placation of the rabid left-wing base to continue to cling to a delusional glimmer of hope that there may be something nefarious still yet to be uncovered within the Trump administration. Friendly reminder; Mueller can neither exonerate, nor convict the president, again that would be left to a jury.
Lest we forget, every American citizen, and that would include the president, is presumed innocent until proven guilty. This requires consideration while acknowledging that the prosecutor has declined to move forward with a prosecution. Without a prosecution the president cannot be found guilty. Ipso facto the president is not, and can never be guilty of obstruction of justice.
The Mueller Report contains hundreds of pages where the Office of the Special Counsel needlessly and gauchely catalogues federally-funded opposition research casting the president and his administration in a negative light. This may be at least one reason why the investigation dragged on for as long as it did. However, this is not the proper role of a prosecutor. Mueller perversely abused the power bestowed upon the Office of the Special Counsel. The OSC’s decision to include this extraneous, nonrelevant content is abhorrent to our criminal justice system.
Exaltation of the Mueller Report is heralded citing misguided and confused rationales. One frequent pronouncement, praises the report’s “thoroughness.” The length of the Mueller Report, at nearly 500 pages, is grotesque and wholly unnecessary for the task that was assigned. The primary substance of its girth is packed with legally irrelevant findings, included for the sole purpose to tantalize the liberal fantasy that impeachment of President Trump over this non-troversy is viable. Mueller does these fantasists a great disservice, the last thing America needs right now is for federal prosecutors to create dueling realities via partisan pandering.
What should be the takeaway from the report? The investigation was convened under false pretenses (see fraudulent FISA court application for Carter Page) and the report confirms as much. The Trump campaign did not collude with a foreign foe. In a few weeks be prepared for the embarrassing full-blown hissy-fit that is sure to follow the release of the Inspector General’s report. That report will expose those who abused their office all while wasting millions of taxpayer dollars to fund a politically-motivated charade.
Jorge W. Rodriguez-Sierra, ESQ. is the managing partner of a law firm and chief executive officer of a global public relations firm, headquartered in Lake Placid, Florida. His opinions, which are his own and are not that of the Highlands News Sun.
The Right Wing echo chamber wallows in its own version of the truth. You didn't mind fallacy when you were on the Anti Hillary bandwagon, crucifying the woman for everything from making fake uranium deals with Russia to conducting child trafficking in the basement of the DC pizza joint. That was all ok. The Mueller investigation was a BI Partisan process which turned out not the be the vindication for your presidential dreamboat that you imagined. The current administration is toxic and criminal. You've been had and you'd be the better person to admit it.
