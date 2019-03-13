The No. 77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR has been the car to beat in GTE-Am so far this season. But it also sits in next to last place in the points standings, leading only its sister No. 88 Dempsey-Proton entry. The FIA stewards dropped the hammer on the two Dempsey-Proton cars in a big way, that not only saw them disqualified from the Fuji race, but the team also lost all points scored through the first four rounds after data loggers were found to be modified to alter refueling times.
That leaves Team Project 1 at the top of the standings in another Porsche 911 RSR, followed by the No. 98 Aston Martin Vantage with the familiar driving line-up of Paul Dalla Lana and Pedro Lamy, along with Mathias Lauda. Lamy, Lauda and Dalla Lana won the Bathhurst 12 Hours last month competing in a Spirit of Race Ferrari.
TF Sport has a trio of second-place finishes but also an eighth-place finish and a mechanical issue that prevented the team from finishing another race, so while the team has been inconsistent, they’ve also been fast and have to be given consideration. Clearwater Racing and Spirit of Race have both found the podium this season, but Dempsey-Proton Porsche is definitely the favorite in this one.
But the season standings are a different story and while Team Project 1 has a 20-point lead, the second through fifth-place teams are separated by a total of nine points.
The LMGTE-Am class is the WEC version of the IMSA’s GTD class, although one of the big difference is in the number of manufacturers. While IMSA has eight different manufacturers, the WEC has just three — Porsche, Ferrari and Aston Martin.
Sebring fans will be familiar with some of the Gold/Platinum rated drivers in the class, such as Jorg Bergmeister, Olivier Beretta and Giancarlo Fisichella.
