SEBRING — Christopher Lee Dennis, 30, has been found competent to stand trial in a sexual battery case dating back to 2017.
In July 2017, Dennis was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial for three counts of sexual battery on a child under 12 and child abuse. He was conditionally released. Those charges stem from an arrest on Jan. 1, 2017.
Following a court hearing just two weeks ago, Dennis has now earned a new count of resisting an officer without violence.
In a competency hearing on Nov. 18, Judge Peter Estrada listened to discussions and determined Dennis was competent to proceed with a trial for the sexual battery case and remanded him into custody.
That set Dennis off. According to the arrest report, Dennis laid on the floor while Estrada was giving the remand order. Dennis stated an expletive as well as “...that, you’ll have to carry me.” Deputies did — straight to a holding cell.
Dennis is now in the Highlands County Jail with a $1,000 bail for the court disruption but has no bail for the sexual battery and child abuse charges.
Dennis was 27 years old at the time of the alleged sexual battery. The victim was a female under 12 years old. The victim accused Dennis of forcing her to have sexual relations with him for “a few years,” according to the report.
During the investigation, the victim gave deputies a shirt that allegedly has Dennis’ DNA on it. The arrest report said after Dennis was confronted with the news of the DNA evidence, he admitted to the abuse to the detective after he was made aware of his Miranda rights. Dennis said he messed up and “I should just shoot myself.”
