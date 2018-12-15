SEBRING — Before the dawn of light on Friday, people began gathering at Chen Dental to receive free dental services and alleviate their dental pain as part of the annual Dentistry from the Heart event.
At 8 a.m. employees of Chen Dental brought blankets, doughnuts, coffee and water for those waiting to be seen. They also opened their doors for treatment and served approximately 100 people throughout the day.
Due to the large crowd, patients had to wait outside under a tent until their number was called. Chen Dental chose to give people tickets with numbers to respect their privacy. People were able to pick one service — a filling, an extraction, or a cleaning.
Jelisa Matthews expressed her enthusiasm for the event. “This saved me money, gas and time. I have to get my tooth pulled. I broke it and I can’t chew on that side.”
Lydia Cripe, a patient who received treatment, said, “I’m very satisfied. Friendliness and care is what I liked best. I was not just a number. Most places you’re a number and not a person. Here you’re a somebody.”
“This year is our sixth annual Dentistry from the Heart event, and it is one of our favorite events,” Dr. William Chen, CEO of Chen Dental, said. “In the past five years, we have had the pleasure of serving over 500 patients and each year our Dentistry from the Heart volunteer team continues to grow.
“Chen Dental, along with our volunteers, have such big hearts, and we truly enjoy serving patients alongside one another,” Chen said. “Being generous is something that is very important to us, because it is one of our core values, one of the characteristics we desire to exude in our community.
“We also believe that making an impact by serving others is important, and the best way to start the impact is right at home,” he said. “Every year we choose to host the event in December for several reasons. This Christmas season we want to give back to our community by offering a free extraction, filling or cleaning to help patients get their dental needs met and get them out of pain to enjoy the season.
“We are thankful for the opportunity we’ve been given to help patients in our community,” Chen said.
Volunteers from Chen Dental were excited about the annual event. “I love to see our team come together to take care of others,” Kendall McIntyre, operational team leader, said. “We often see patients who have never been to the dentist yet have been in a lot of pain. It is so rewarding to meet our patients’ needs and help them smile painlessly.”
Sharleen Davies, front office, shared McIntyre’s enthusiasm. “What I like most about Dentistry from the Heart is the opportunity to step out of our normal day-to-day systems and procedures to focus on what’s really important: selflessly serving the people in surrounding areas by meeting their needs,” she said.
“I also really enjoy bonding together with my Chen Dental family and serving with them,” Davies said. “This season is a great time to be a light to others and love on those around us. Dentistry from the Heart gives us the opportunity to do that.”
“I am a Cindy Lou Who and love the Christmas season and all that it entails,” Joanna Jones, Chen Dental employee, said. “Dentistry from the Heart allows us to give the gift of smiles and loving on people. I love that I get to be part of a team that loves serving the community we are a part of!”
Dentistry from the Heart is a nationwide effort that was started by Dr. Vincent Monticciolo 16 years ago, and it now has over 200 annual events.
Chen Dental offered the free dental services on a first-come, first serve basis from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday. Dr. Angel Lopez, from Oviedo, and Dr. Thomas Cheng, from Clermont, joined Chen and his team to help ease the dental pain of people in the community. This free annual event helps serve people in Highlands County who could not otherwise afford dental care.
