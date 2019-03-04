SEBRING — Depositions from neighbors of Joseph Edward Ables, accused of killing Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr., appear to paint a picture of a man at odds with others.
Ables had one person with any kind of cordial connection to him, who according to that man’s deposition, tried to get him to turn himself in the night of the shooting.
Mario Santos lives a couple of blocks away from Ables and first met him while riding his bike with a dog on a leash. He said it was a cordial conversation.
However, he also recalled one occasion when Ables allegedly grabbed the dog and it let out a yelp. Santos told Ables not to do that and Ables let go.
Santos’ deposition states that had Ables not let go, he would have punched him.
Other than that, he often looked at Ables’ lawn mower or car engines for him.
A phone call
The deposition states Ables called Santos at 7:40 p.m. May 6, 2018, the night of the shooting to let him know he had a problem.
At first, Santos thought it was an engine problem. Ables told him he was “in trouble” and had “killed a man.”
Santos asked if it was a car accident and Ables allegedly told him, “I killed a cop.”
Santos then encouraged Ables, repeatedly, to turn himself in, the deposition states.
At one point during the deposition, Santos also said Ables once mentioned being in a fight with someone and “pounding the guy silly until he almost killed him.”
An assault
Robert Gay, a Placid Lakes subdivision resident in Lake Placid, had an incident with Ables. The first time they met, Ables ran out of his house to scold Gay for not having his dog on a leash. That escalated into a cursing argument, Gay said.
At the time, Gay was walking his yellow Labrador retriever, which he described in depositions as a well-trained service dog that obeyed without a leash.
Gay’s deposition states he ended the argument, walked away, heard Ables coming behind him and turned. That’s when Ables allegedly sprayed mace in his face.
Ables was charged on Sept. 15, 2015, with battery on an elderly person, according to Highlands County Clerk of the Courts online files.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada withheld adjudication on June 8, 2016. Ables pleaded no contest and agreed to no contact with Gay or his family, a mental health evaluation and eight weeks of post-traumatic stress disorder group session.
Disruptions
Other depositions told of Ables allegedly shooting arrows into others’ yards or spying on them with security/wildlife cameras set up to view neighbors’ yard.
A deposition from Barbara Moriarty recalled how Ables allegedly trimmed a hedge on her property without permission, then later had the whole hedge and her fence taken out, on the precept of putting in his own fence.
According to her deposition, he then told the fence company he didn’t want a fence.
When asked if she took him to court over the matter, Moriarty said she was scared to cause trouble, “Because I, I knew he had guns.”
In court
The case against Ables has moved along through Circuit Court in pretrial conferences and motions over the last 10 months, including requests to transport Ables for medical reasons.
Ables, who turned 70 in mid-January, is accused of shooting and killing Gentry on May 6, 2018, while Gentry was talking with him about Ables allegedly shooting and killing the neighbor’s cat.
Brenda Lee, who was at the home of the cat’s owner, recalled Gentry saying, “Well, I’m going to go over there and talk to him. I’ll be back in a minute.”
Gentry died the next morning at Lee Memorial Hospital in Lee County.
On May 29, 2018, a grand jury indicted Ables on charges of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
That day, the State Attorney’s Office dropped charges of attempted first-degree murder, resisting an officer with violence and tampering with physical evidence.
Tenth Judicial District State Attorney Brian Haas plans to seek the death penalty.
On June 4, 2018, Ables pleaded not guilty and was assigned Julia Jean Williamson of the Public Defender’s Office. He waived right to a speedy trial on June 21, 2018.
Medical requests
On Aug. 23, 2018, the court received a request to transport him to an appointment with neurologist Bridglal Ramkissoon, who is affiliated with AdventHealth Sebring.
Clerk of the Courts online files give no indication that that motion was granted.
More recently, on Jan 7, 2019, Williamson filed a motion to transport Ables to Seascape South Imaging in Sebring for a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan and to Heart of Florida Hospital in Davenport for an electroencephalogram (EEG).
Court records show two orders to transport being issued by Estrada. However, both orders are barred from public view.
