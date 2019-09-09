AVON PARK — Three violent incidents in Southside Avon Park have Highlands County sheriff’s deputies reaching out to the community for information.
In chronological order, deputies have seen a daylight armed robbery, a midnight shooting and an early morning home invasion, all within a block or two of South Delaney Avenue and Hal McRae Boulevard in Avon Park.
So far, no one has come forward with information, according to sheriff’s officials.
Home invasion
The most recent incident occurred at 1 a.m. Friday (Sept. 6) on Willie Hawk Avenue, off South Verona Avenue.
Four men, with their faces concealed, barged into a home and held the resident at gunpoint, then shot and killed the family dog.
They then fled on foot.
Sheriff’s officials said no witnesses have come forward to say which direction the four men ran or give any indication as to who they were.
Shooting
An innocent bystander got shot in the back and had to be airlifted to an area trauma center after a shooting at 12:30 a.m. Aug. 25, also in the area of Hal McRae Boulevard and South Delaney Avenue.
Both the shooter and the intended target, neither of whom were positively identified, fled on foot.
A vehicle driving in the area also got struck by a bullet. Nobody in the car was hurt.
Armed robbery
At approximately 3 p.m. Aug. 9, a Friday, two men got robbed at gunpoint while sitting under a pavilion on Shoreline Drive, aside Lake Tulane.
They described the suspects as black males, both standing approximately 6 feet tall and wearing black clothes.
The robbers fled on foot toward Tulane Drive, reports said.
Solving these crimes would help improve the safety and quality of life in the neighborhood, said Scott Dressel, public information officer with the Sheriff’s Office, but detectives need help from witnesses to be able to make arrests.
“We’re trying to work with people who are living in these communities. We’re working to solve these crimes,” Dressel said. “There are a lot of good people on the Southside (of Avon Park). It’s just a few knuckleheads causing all the problems.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
Anonymous tips can be left via the sheriff’s free smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
Crime Stoppers tips could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.
