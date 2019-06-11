On Saturday, my brother-in-law called Highlands County Sheriff's Office to do a welfare check on my wife. Because of false information they sent two units. The officer who came to the door was Officer Marin.
I have never met a more courteous and professional officer. He talked to my wife and determined that she was fine and it was a bogus call due to family issues. He said that he would take care that it was not repeated.
I hope that our sheriff will take note and reward this fine officer for his outstanding performance.
Cliff McDonald
Lake Placid
