SEBRING — Governor Ron DeSantis announced a proposal on Thursday that would replace the Best and Brightest bonus program with new bonus programs, but many believe another bonus program is not the answer to reward and retain teachers.
The Florida Classroom Teacher and Florida School Principal Bonus Programs would reward teachers and principals for their hard work and dedication, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.
“This legislative session and in my forthcoming recommended budget, I am proposing $300 million in teacher and principal bonuses that reward Florida’s educators,” DeSantis said. “We want to make sure we are doing all that we can to recruit and retain great educators throughout the state of Florida. Together, we can advance this and other proposals as we strive to make 2020 the Year of the Teacher.”
The Florida Classroom Teacher and Florida School Principal Bonus programs is an improvement over Best and Brightest in that it goes further to incentivize teachers and principals to remain in public education, especially in schools that face greater challenges, according to the press release.
Prior to this announcement, DeSantis proposed an increase to the minimum salary for classroom teachers to $47,500 which would take Florida from the 26th highest minimum salary to the 2nd highest in the nation.
Highlands Teachers Union President Shawna Lancaster said, if the governor was serious about, “doing all that we can to recruit and retain great educators throughout the state of Florida” then he would start with increasing pay for all teachers — those just starting and those who have dedicated years to the profession — and all support staff too.
Bonuses, though they give us a few extra bucks, aren’t counted towards retirement and aren’t guaranteed, making budgeting for families extremely difficult, she said. Over 50% of support staff live below the poverty level.
If the governor is serious about supporting and valuing education, and those working in education, he’d stop with the bonus plan ideas and work on fixing the root of the problem, Lancaster said. Teachers and support staff are underpaid, school districts are underfunded, and politicians who have spent zero days in the classroom are making decisions without consulting those of us who are in the classroom every day.
Florida Education Association (state teachers union) area representative Jim Demchak said the bonus plan announced Thursday and DeSantis’ minimum teacher salary proposal, provide no benefit to many of the school employees who provide essential services to students.
Despite the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission’s call for more support in addressing mental health needs in our schools, the plans do not appear to account for guidance counselors, school psychologists, social workers and other mental health professionals, he said.
The plans as outlined also leave out dozens of other employees, including pre-K teachers, librarians, nurses, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, mechanics, IT/MIS, custodians, office personnel and food-service staff, Demchak noted.
Educating the students of Highlands County takes everyone working together regardless of position, he said. But the basic fact on bonuses is that they do not work. Merit pay and bonus structures for instructional personnel have been tried again and again both in this country and this state, for decades, without proven success.
“Florida has tried six bonus programs in the past 13 years,” Demchak said. “Meanwhile, we face a severe teacher shortage along with shortages of other school employees.
“Why do we continue to throw money at a failed concept? State dollars would be better spent on an effective strategy for recruiting and retaining educators — overall salary increases.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.