TALLAHASSEE — Legal skirmishes over Florida elections were being fought on two fronts Friday, as a pair of federal court cases underscored the crucial role the state could play in next year’s election.
No detail is trivial, as Republicans and Democrats battle over the order of names on ballots and who ultimately is eligible to cast those ballots, a contentious point in a state that has had myriad controversies over nationally important elections decided by razor-thin margins.
Florida’s Republican governor filed an appeal Friday in a bid to lift a federal judge’s temporary order allowing some felons to regain voting rights despite failing to settle unpaid fines and other legal debts.
Gov. Ron DeSantis also said he would appeal a ruling handed down by another federal judge who sided with Democrats on the seemingly trivial matter of name order on ballots.
On that issue, Judge Mark Walker of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida found it a significant matter.
In his Friday ruling, Walker, an appointee of President Barack Obama, agreed that a candidate whose name appears first has an undue advantage. Noting Florida’s history of close elections, he said that “systematically allocating that small but statistically significant advantage” would be constitutionally unfair.
Under current law, President Donald Trump — assuming he wins the Republican primary and remains in office — would automatically appear at the top of the ballot, regardless of his eventual Democratic challenger in 2020.
That’s because top ballot billing goes to the party of the state’s governor. Republicans have now occupied the governor’s office for two decades.
Among the judge’s key questions in deciding his ruling was whether the Constitution could allow the state “to put its thumb on the scale and award an electoral advantage to the party in power.”
The answer, Walker ruled, is simple: “It does not.”
The governor’s spokeswoman, Helen Aguirre Ferre, also had a simple reply: “We will appeal.”
Florida’s name-ordering law dates back to 1951, when Democrats were in power.
Your Republik Party elected servants at work for you, nitpicking and petty while trying to circumvent the vote of the people.
