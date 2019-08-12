Sebring, FL (33870)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.