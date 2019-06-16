SEBRING — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that state officials, since January, have paid more than $77 million to citrus growers hit by Hurricane Irma.
DeSantis told attendees of the 19th Annual Florida Citrus Industry Conference Luncheon that the Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) has approved those payments to growers since January 2019 through the Citrus Recovery Block Grant program.
The payments have recently hit the $77 million mark, DeSantis said.
“The health of Florida’s iconic citrus industry is vital to our state’s economy,” DeSantis said in a release from the Governor’s Press Office. “I’m proud that we’ve been able to step up to the plate and get funding to our citrus growers who are still recovering from Hurricane Irma.”
FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz said that when he took over the agency, “Florida’s citrus recovery program was broken.”
He said by working with partners in the citrus industry and the federal government, DeSantis has made this program a priority.
“Since January, we’ve fixed this system and approved more than $77 million for Florida’s citrus industry,” Moskowitz said.
DeSantis also said he looks forward to continuing to work with the citrus industry and federal partners to ensure release of funds to affected growers.
The announcement comes two days after citrus growers got some bad news about the state of citrus in Florida: The U.S. Department of Agriculture has revised its 2019 crop estimate down again, this time to 71.4 million 90-pound boxes.
This total includes 30.4 million boxes of non-Valencia oranges — early, mid-season and Navel varieties — and 41 million boxes of Valencia oranges, according to Citrus Industry News magazine.
The June 11 forecast for non-Valencia production did not change from May. Harvest is complete for the included varieties.
The Valencia forecast dropped by 1 million boxes from last month. Row count surveys, conducted May 29–30, showed 96% of Valencia have been harvested, Citrus Industry News reported.
Meanwhile, the Florida grapefruit forecast dipped 70,000 boxes to 4.51 million boxes: 770,000 boxes for white grapefruit and 3.74 million boxes for red.
Forecasts for Florida tangerines and tangelos slipped 10,000 boxes to 990,000, which is still 32 percent more than last season’s hurricane-affected 750,000 boxes.
The USDA reported no changes for any California or Texas citrus, neither of which lost trees or fruit to a hurricane or other storm.
“Officials estimated more than 420,000 acres of citrus groves in Florida were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Irma, resulting in more than $760 million in total losses,” said Tom Mitchell, vice president of Riverfront Packing in Vero Beach and President of the Florida Citrus Mutual Board.
“Florida’s citrus growers are resilient, and we’ve worked hard to rebuild, revive and replant our groves, Mitchell added.
Florida senators who belong to the citrus industry expressed gratitude for this milestone.
“With an annual economic impact of more than $8 billion dollars, Florida’s citrus growers’ contributions to our economy mean jobs for our people and prosperity for their communities,” said Senator Wilton Simpson, a Pasco County citrus grower.
“Governor DeSantis is the ‘real deal’ when it comes to focusing on problems and moving the ball to solve them,” said Senator Ben Albritton, R-Wauchlula. “Today’s announcement exemplifies the dedication we’ve seen from this administration to make sure every citrus grower impacted by Hurricane Irma recovers from this devastating storm.”
Mitchell echoed this sentiment.
“With this much-needed hurricane relief, I’m confident we’ll come back stronger than ever,” Mitchell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.