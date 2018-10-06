LAKE PLACID — The effort was there. So was the intensity. The only thing missing was the one big play that would have given Lake Placid a win Friday, as the DeSoto Bulldogs were able to come away with a 16-8 victory at Roger Scarborough Memorial Stadium on homecoming for the Green Dragons.
The Green Dragon defense was outstanding the whole game, with DeSoto’s only offensive touchdown coming in the final minute of the game, when Lake Placid elected to let the Bulldogs score in order to get the ball back with a chance to tie the game.
After a scoreless first quarter, things picked up a bit in the second quarter, as the Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first. With Lake Placid pushed back to its own 9-yard line, the Green Dragons were forced to punt and a high, short punt took a bounce back towards the Lake Placid goal where it scooped up by DeSoto and taken 17 yards to the end zone for a touchdown. Daniel Coronel’s extra-point made it 7-0 Bulldogs with 10:55 left in the first half.
The DeSoto defense was up to the challenge themselves and the score remained 7-0 until late in the second quarter when the Dragons took over on the DeSoto 17 following an errant pass that was actually a backwards lateral recovered by Lake Placid.
Katwan Ward gained seven yards on two carries and Shamar Mitchell was stopped at the line of scrimmage to bring up 4th-and-3 at the Bulldog 10 and Javarie White picked up five yards to give Lake Placid 1st-and-goal. But the drive started going backwards and Lake Placid was faced with a 4th-and-goal at DeSoto’s 22.
Mitchell floated one up down the right side of the field and Quwesmael Sholtz caught the ball near the 5 and ran into the end zone for a touchdown. Mitchell connected with Jacqueaz Bivins for the 2-point conversion to give Lake Placid an 8-7 lead with 2:34 left in the half.
The score remained 8-7 until DeSoto tacked on a safety with 2:51 remaining in the third quarter when the Dragons were pinned deep and attempted to punt from their 5. A high snap forced Sholtz to try and escape the DeSoto pressure and the officials said he stepped out of the end zone, giving the Bulldogs two points and a 9-8 lead.
Following an interception by Lake Placid’s Izayiah Patterson and an exchange of punts, the Green Dragons had good field position at their own 47. A 12-yard completion from Mitchell to Ward was wiped out for a penalty and Lake Placid went back to the well one more time with a high pass to Sholtz down the right side of the field. Sholtz came down with the ball, but the official ruled the typical defensive back/wide receiver jostling that takes place was a bit too severe and flagged the Dragons for offensive pass interference.
Following an interception, the Bulldogs took over on the Green Dragon 15. On 4th-and-1, Lake Placid jumped offsides, giving DeSoto the ball on the Green Dragon 3 with just over a minute to go. Rather than line up in ‘victory formation’ the Bulldogs came out in their standard offense and Lake Placid coach Andy Judah hollered at his players to let them score if they ran a play, which they did and scored a TD with 48 seconds remaining.
Even with Coronel making the extra-point, the score was 16-8 and the Dragons got the ball one final time, but time ran off the clock and the Bulldogs held on.
The Dragons had a few miscues on the field, but Judah said that’s on him and he was proud of the fight the team showed.
“They played hard,” Judah said. “We’re an undisciplined team and that falls on me. I’m the coach.”
The Green Dragons travel to LaBelle on Friday to face the Cowboys.
