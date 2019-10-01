By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The biggest challenge for volunteers operating out of DeSoto City Fire Station 18 is where to meet.
They have been trying for the last eight years to repair water damage caused by failed plumbing, and renovate the day room/kitchen as a meeting/training room.
It will take approximately $180,000 to finish repairs, said Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor.
On a tour last week of facilities, he showed the Highlands News-Sun how Station 18’s day room has unfinished drywall walls and floors, bulbs hanging off wires, and no plumbing, appliances or cabinets after eight years of do-it-yourself repairs.
Up until now, volunteers haven’t had enough funds from the DeSoto City fire district assessment to cover it, Bashoor said, but the countywide fire assessment will help.
Two weeks ago, the Board of County Commission approved a $5.5 million, 15-year loan to pay for immediate repairs, replacements and renovations. Bashoor had already planned to pay for Station 18 repairs out of the assessment.
Now, instead, he can pay it out of the loan and not touch assessment reserves, except to make loan payments.
In fact, Bashoor said he intends for Station 18 renovations to be the first of the projects paid out of the loan once the fiscal year starts on Tuesday.
“It’s been like this for eight years. We talk about incentives for volunteers,” Bashoor said last week, referencing the need to boost volunteer numbers. “Well, we don’t let things sit for eight years.”
He wants to see the county spruce up many of the stations. Station 18 is much like Highlands Lakes Stations 1, on U.S. 27, and Station 2, on County Road 64 toward the Avon Park Air Force Range. They are metal-skinned steel-frame buildings with two bays and an office/meeting area off the left side, as seen from the front.
They don’t have living quarters, sprinklers — which are required for living quarters — or full-compliment bathrooms and kitchens to make them functional as 24-hour shift stations.
Bashoor demonstrated to the Highlands News-Sun on a tour last Tuesday that DeSoto Station 18 doesn’t even have doors on the stalls in both men’s and women’s restrooms, which also don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act [of 1990].
While that may seem less of a concern for firefighters, Bashoor wants to have the fire stations function as community centers, capable of distributing disaster supplies or hosting events to help build rapport between residents and fire crews.
Restrooms would need to be compliant, then.
These are future projects, Bashoor said, but necessary as time goes on to build a strong paid/volunteer fire department.
The first step, he said, is to get stations like Station 18 back in full working order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.