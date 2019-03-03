SEBRING — What happened with the failure of the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency to get bids on the downtown beautification project?
As previously reported, the Sebring CRA decided the downtown needed renovation, and the agency was legally required to get bids for the project, but the agency did not meet this obligation, according to Sebring City Attorney Bob Swaine.
Swaine, who has provided counsel to the CRA on an as-needed basis, was not asked to provide legal advice regarding this issue. He is assisting the agency in dealing with the repercussions of the incident.
The project, which comes with a $300,000 price tag, focuses on the Circle and the spoke streets. Extensive changes will be made to enhance the appearance of Circle Park, North and South Ridgewood Drive, East and West Center Avenue, and North and South Commerce Avenue.
Swaine provided more insight into the problem. “The article you wrote fairly summed up what happened, and there is no major underlying story here,” he said.
“Polston Engineering has a continuing contract with the city [of Sebring]. Through the process, there was a misunderstanding as to how the beautification projects were to be handled,” Swaine said. “I do not anticipate discipline for any employee, as this was an innocent mistake.
“The documents to bid the West Center Street beautification projects are being assembled and should be ready for advertising next week,” he said.
According to Swaine, those projects include: removing the existing sidewalks; removing tree roots and grading the area to install 8-foot wide paver sidewalks on both sides of the street; and installing multiple palm trees on each side of the street, tree grates, irrigation, lighting, sodding, parking spot striping, and crosswalks.
Once done, the driveway connections will be rebuilt to the various buildings along West Center Street, he said. The work is anticipated to take approximately three months from start to finish.
“You asked me who has oversight of the CRA’s Executive Director, Kristie Vazquez, and the answer is the CRA Board,” Swaine said. “David Leidel is the current Chair of the CRA Board and is a strong supporter her performance as the executive director. Mrs. Vazquez has been on maternity leave and will soon be returning to the CRA office. Mr. Leidel has been assisting with the administration of the CRA in Mrs. Vazquez’ absence.
Swaine also spoke about some of the CRA’s recent efforts to help revitalize the downtown area, including contributing to the current Children’s Museum of the Highlands building renovation, the planned redevelopment of the Nan-ces-o-wee and the procurement of the long-idle Wachovia bank building.
“I hope this procedural misstep does not overshadow the good work that the CRA is doing for the downtown,” he said.
(1) comment
So proud of the City and the CRA for their endless efforts to revitalize downtown Sebring! They’ve poured their heart into our City and we’re all so thankful for their leadership! Articles like this will never succeed in their attempt to discredit the CRA’s profound integrity or exponential progress.
