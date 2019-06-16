I read with interest the article on Heartland 42 ½ and the support for law enforcement, road deputies and families. Many thanks to the women and men who help keep us safe as they work in the cities and county daily. Yet, it appears that one area of law enforcement/deputies that was over looked were detention deputies.
I have been a volunteer mentor/teacher in the Highlands County Detention Facility, i.e. jail, for many years and observe first hand their job. No, their physical lives are not normally in danger, but the public has no ideal what these women and men encounter in a 12-hour shift. They strive to maintain professionalism while dealing with a wide range of human behaviors and mental/emotional personalities.
On one occasion, I witnessed the deputies stopping an inmate from hanging himself. They did not check to see what his charges were before offering assistance. They are not the inmate’s “judge and jury” but have the task of providing equal care to those incarcerated whether charged with misdemeanor or first degree murder. This requires a constant checkup on and control of their emotions.
They do not lock them up and then throw the key away. Each cellblock is walked through by a deputy at least every hour, 24/7. Some inmates are seen/checked on every 10 minutes. No, they don’t sit back in a chair and watch TV for 12 hours.
Detention deputies can be a positive influence on the inmates as the inmate struggles with spiritual and family issues. And there are times when an inmate does not respect the rules of conduct for the safety of all and has to be separated from the general population.
The public will not see the detention deputies in their work, but if you know such a one, appreciate their vital work in law enforcement. They are unsung personnel in our legal system fulfilling a very stressful job that is shared by their families.
I have received letters from inmates who have gone to prison who spoke very high of the care and professionalism of the detention deputies. Take their word for it … don’t come and see for yourself.
Frank Parker
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.