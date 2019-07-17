My husband Ken and I are not heavily into communicating with electronic devices. However, his recent attendance at a conference plunged us into that reality.
Having left the smartphone at home with me, my dying flip phone only worked for him when plugged into the running car. However, the logistics of the sessions prohibited runs to the car.
Consequently, sandwiched between 200 other attendees at an awards ceremony, he was unable to get out and call me to let me know he would be late picking me up at church. And, so, I waited and wondered.
Finally, an hour later, I taped a note to the church door and accepted a ride home from a friend. At that moment, Ken called and we were back in touch.
By Monday, we were at our local provider picking out a reasonable smartphone for me. Now, we can silently text each other if needed.
But the best communication is still deviceless.
I even shared it with one of the younger kids from our church when I told him how in years past if my unreliable car stalled (again!), I cried out, “Lord, it’s you and me! Help!”
No phones, just a heartfelt plea to God. And, you know, somehow, some way, God always answered and sent the help I needed.
Recently, this deviceless method took on new meaning. I prayed the Lord’s prayer in brief phrases of praise, adoration and supplication applying them to whatever or whomever was tugging on my heart.
For example, as seen in Matthew 6: 9–13 NLT, I prayed, “Our Father…” Then I stopped there and meditated on that phrase. “Our Father… thank you for being my Father. I can climb into your lap and know that you hold me. I am truly held. Thank you.”
“Who art in heaven …” Thank you that you not only reside in the heavenly realms but in my heart as well.”
“Hallowed (holy) be your name.” As I contemplated this thought, the Holy Spirit brought to mind Philippians 2: 10, “that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”
Suddenly, I was immersed in the power of his name, not just saying those words by rote.
Jesus’ model prayer teaches us to seek God’s kingdom and live practically and spiritually.
By his Spirit, I gain new insight to worship and petition the One who hears, listens and responds … without the help of technology. Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with the Highlands News-Sun for 30 years, resided in Sebring 28 years before moving to North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan @ pauseandconsider.net.
