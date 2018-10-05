AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils and the Lake Placid Green Dragons host important games tonight as they continue their quest for postseason berths.
Avon Park faces Fort Meade tonight at Joe Franza Stadium in a game that may prove more challenging than what the Miners record may indicate.
Avon Park has won their last three games to improve to 5-1 overall, while Fort Meade has dropped its last two games to fall to 2-3 on the season.
“These guys are good,” said Avon Park Head Coach Jerry Hudnell. “I don’t know why they are 2-3. I am dead serious, this is not coach talk, I don’t know why these guys are 2-3. They are kind of smaller than they normally are but they have some skill. I watched four of their games and I say the same thing, how did they lose that.”
Over the past fourteen years, the Red Devils and Miners have played seven times with Fort Meade winning four times and Avon Park three.
Avon Park won last year’s contest by a score of 41-6, breaking Fort Meade’s three-game win streak over the Red Devils, winning in 2010 (37-0), 2013 (48-0) and 2014 (41-17).
If the Red Devils have a weakness on defense, it has been the coverage in the secondary breaks down quickly on prolonged or broken plays in which they have given up multiple large gains and touchdowns.
Fort Meade, according to Hudnell, is a primarily passing offense that could test the Red Devil defense, especially the secondary, to their limits.
“They have a quarterback that reminds me of the kid from Discovery,” said Hudnell. “They have a couple of really nice receivers, they throw the ball a lot and they have a pretty good running back.”
Fort Meade does have weaknesses. and is coming off a 28-0 defeat against Lakeland Christian last Friday.
“Where they are lacking a little bit is on the offensive line,” the Red Devil coach said. “Even so, in the games they lost or did not score, they were able to move the ball.”
Avon Park has been working on running the ball in an effort to control more time on the clock and to give the defense more time to rest.
This is the first of three consecutive games at home for the Red Devils before finishing the regular season in Lake Placid.
Start time for the game tonight is 7:30 p.m.
DeSoto at Lake Placid
The Lake Placid football team is riding high and on a two-game win streak heading into tonight’s homecoming clash against the DeSoto Bulldogs.
Lake Placid drilled Mullberry last week to improve to 3-3 on the season. DeSoto is an impressive 4-1 on the season and the Bulldogs defeated Southeast (Bradenton) by a score of 28-3 last Friday.
DeSoto’s only loss came against Avon Park in the first game of the season by a score of 27-13.
Lake Placid has shown steady improvement on offense while the Green Dragon defense has kept them in every game this season.
There will be numerous distractions for the players since it is homecoming week, but the Green Dragons will need to stay focused and play a solid four quarters if they want to come away with an important win over a talented DeSoto squad.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is at 7 p.m. at Roger Scarborough Memorial Fielad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.