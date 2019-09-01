AVON PARK — If you like hard-hitting, defensive football games, Joe Franza Stadium was the place for you on Friday night. On a night where the two defenses took center stage, it was Jordan Christian Prep who managed to make one more play on defense than the Red Devils and the Seahawks came away with a 2-0 victory.
The game was indicative of the score, as there were some penalties, some offensive miscues, along with a number of strong defensive plays from both teams.
“Some turnovers put the defense in some tough spots, but they manned up tonight and they did a great job,” said Avon Park interim coach Lee Albritton. “You cannot say anything negative about the defense. Do we have a couple of things we can work on? Of course, but defensively we played a heck of a game. I’m very proud of them.”
Neither team was able to mount any offense in the first half and the game was scoreless at the break.
It was more of the same in third quarter, which also ended with nothing but zeroes on the scoreboard.
The fourth quarter saw the Red Devils fumble deep in their territory and the Seahawks took possession on the Avon Park 25. Jordan Christian Prep appeared to be on its way to a touchdown and had a 1st-and-goal on the Avon Park 2, but a botched snap was recovered by the Devils’ William Roland.
But the Red Devils had trouble with a hand-off and were tackled in the end zone for a safety with 10:24 remaining in the game.
Another turnover gave the Seahawks the ball deep in Red Devil territory, but a couple of penalties and a couple of dropped passes resulted in a 4th-and-goal from the Red Devil 29. A fourth-down pass was intercepted by Ja’Marion Davis, who brought it back to the Avon Park 36.
A nice run by Stanley Holdman was nullified by a penalty, but the Red Devils moved to the Seahawk 47 and faced a 3rd-and-3 with a little over two minutes remaining. The Red Devils went deep, but the pass was intercepted, only to see Jordan Christian Prep fumble during the return. A huge dog-pile ensued, but the Seahawks recovered the ball and ran out the clock for the win.
“We struggled a lot on offense tonight,” Albritton said. “It’s hard to win a football game when you turn the ball over that much. We’ve had four or five turnovers in every game. We have a lot of young guys but you can’t blame fumbling on being a young age. That’s just protecting the football. That’s football 101.”
The Red Devils (0-2) are slated to host Hardee on Friday and it’s looking to be a pretty short week.
“School’s closed down Tuesday and Wednesday and we can’t have any extra-curricular activities those days, so if we do get to play it will be on one day of practice,” Albritton said. “That will be tough, but we’ll come out and do what we can do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.