AVON PARK – The Sebring Pee Wee team outlasted the Red Devils 13-6 and the Avon Park Juniors held off the Blue Streaks for a 12-6 victory in the Mid Florida Football and Cheer Conference District 6 on Aug. 17 at Memorial Field.
The Pee Wee game featured two teams that started 2-0 on the season and fighting for first place in the league.
After a scoreless first quarter, Sebring would finally break the scoreless tie by scoring on the last play of the second quarter, courtesy of a 6-yard run around the left side by Brody Danzey. Jordan Olds converted the extra point to give Sebring a 7-0 halftime lead.
Avon Park answered to start the third quarter, driving down the field as Josiah Mitchel saved the drive by converting a fourth-and-six to the Blue Streaks 25. Cameron Fuse carried the ball 22 yards to Sebring’s 3-yard line and crashed over the goal line on the next play to make it 7-6.
The Sebring defense made the difference in the fourth quarter, with seven minutes left in the game, they created a fumble that was eventually picked up by TJ Grant and returned 60 yards for a touchdown that gave the Blue Streaks a 13-6 lead.
The Sebring defense stopped the Red Devils on their next drive on a turnover by downs, ran the clock to under 30 seconds, before stopping Avon Park in their last ditch effort to tie the game to hold on to the 13-6 win.
The Blue Streaks improved to 3-0 with the win and Avon Park suffered its first lost while falling to 2-1.
The next game featured the Sebring Juniors coming in at 2-0 and the Avon Park Juniors at 0-2.
After a scoreless first half, the Blue Streaks struck first with a touchdown in the third quarter to take a 6-0 lead, that held to start the fourth quarter.
With the Red Devils struggling to get a consistent run game, it would be a deep pass by Martice Spears to Tayvion Jones, who got behind the Sebring defensive backs and converted it into a 49-yard touchdown to tie the score at 6 with 8:31 remaining in the game.
The Red Devils needed only 30 seconds to take the lead. After driving the Blue Streaks back to their own 10 on the kickoff, they recovered a Blue Streak fumble and later converted that to a 10-yard touchdown run by Jayshon Evans that gave the Red Devils their first lead of the game at 12-6 and held on to that lead for their first win of the year.
