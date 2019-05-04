It’s not uncommon to see diamond dust falling from the sky here in the mountains of the High Country in North Carolina.
Even with this being the month of May, we never know if spring has really sprung till a little later in the month. Like the day diamond dust fell from the sky.
Barely visible miniature snow drops blowing in with the breeze might have gone unnoticed. Except the sun’s glow filtering through these floating icy particles created dazzling sparkles.
I called them diamond dust and was mesmerized by the delicate beauty that our Creator God fashioned from the elements of nature.
I’m reminded of the lakes in Florida that sparkle like diamonds lighting a pathway across the waters. Whether in early morning brilliance or sunset’s amazing glow, heavenly sunshine makes all the difference.
Let the effects of light in nature inspire us to let God’s light shine through us. As the jewel of his creation, we can light up our neighborhoods by letting him shine through us.
Jesus reminded his disciples that they had a responsibility to shine. That same Scripture found in Matthew 5: 14-15, NLT applies to us as well.
“You are the light of the world — like a city on a hilltop that cannot be hidden. No one lights a lamp and then puts it under a basket. Instead, a lamp is placed on a stand, where it gives light to everyone in the house.”
Each day our solar lantern hanging from our front porch absorbs the rays of the sun. Then as the darkness of night crowds out the brightness of the day, a light still illuminates the inky night.
Inside near the windows, our little woodland tree is trimmed with tiny white lights that we trust will inspire hope in passersby.
What if, like our solar lantern, we absorb God’s light of truth from his word and let it permeate our hearts? Won’t every encounter with others have an illuminating affect on those we engage with?
Light brings hope. From family to store clerks, to teachers and friends, a smile, a word of praise or encouragement can be like a lantern swinging gently in the breeze bringing some sunlight into a dreary day. We can encourage hope on the path of life by being there with a song in our hearts.
“In the same way, let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that everyone will praise your heavenly Father.” (vs. 16)
Like a little bit of diamond dust alight with heavenly ‘sonshine.’ Selah
